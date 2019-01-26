“Every Woman Wanted to be Agyarko's Wife” – Widow

Reading the tribute at her late husband's funeral service, Josephine Naana Agyarko described the late law maker Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko as a man every woman wanted to marry.

“We got married on 4th January 1986, he was a charming and eloquent young pharmacist, every lady wanted to be Brother Emmanuel's wife,” she said.

Although Josephine Naana Agyarko did not mention the other women in the late MP’s life, it emerged that two of his wives were fighting to contest for his seat.

The second wife, Lydia Alhassan won the New Patriotic Party primaries and will take part in the by-election scheduled for January 31, 2019. .

Naana Agyarko in her tribute described the late Emmanuel Agyarko as a man who was always full of life and joy.

She said he played the role of a brother and a father aside as his role as a husband.

Josephine has two children with the late Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko.

The funeral service of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko is underway at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Zimmerman Congregation, Odumase- Krobo.

The President, Nana Akufo- Addo and the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were also there paid their last respect to the late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life have joined the black and red parade to pay their last respects to him.

Mr. Agyarko passed away on November 21, 2018, in a US Hospital, from a prolonged illness.

As a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Agarko had been the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency since 2012, after he replaced the current Chief of Staff, Frema Opare as MP for the area.

A pharmacist by profession, he was once the Chief Executive of the Food and Drugs Authority, during President Kufuor's time in office.

In Parliament, he served on the Environment, Science and Technology Committee, and chaired the Government Assurance Committee, and also served on the Health Committee.

