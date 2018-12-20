Stanbic Bank Mafia Who Duped Clients GHC1.8 Million Jailed

An Accra High Court has thrown into jail, the lady Stanbic Bank worker, Martha Amakye, who duped clients to the tune of GHC1.8 million and subsequently absconded.

The 34-year-old, who happens to be an outsourced bank staff, has been jailed 8 years by court.

Amakye was found guilty by the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare- Botwe for exploiting 246 customers of the bank by collecting various sums of money from them between 2015 and 2016 on the pretext of investing it in fixed deposits.

She had promised customers interest rate of between 18 and 20 per cent per month.

The fake fixed deposit was not sanctioned by the bank but was created by Amakye.

Amakye had pleaded not guilty to 31 counts of defrauding by false pretence but was found guilty after the court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court slapped the convict eight years for each count, which would run concurrently.

Apart from the custodial sentence, the court also directed the state agencies to take steps to retrieve the amounts that Amakye swindled from the customers since she failed to refund it.

---GraphicOnline