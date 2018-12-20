The President's Encounter With The Media, A Disservice To The Country

I observed with utter dismay the apologetic and appalling media encounter with the President that occurred on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. To call it a disaster would be charitable to the presidency as this has so far been the worst presidential encounter with the media in recent times.

We, Ghanaians, had to endure the torture of watching what appeared to be a knee jerk reaction to an earlier similar event by the former President, John Mahama. The encounter appeared not well thought through and the lack of proper preparation was exposed even before the programme commenced as the time was conspicuously changed from an earlier announced time of 10am to 5pm.

After being late for several minutes, the President then appears and tells the whole world that he was in a hurry. How can one organize a media encounter when the person or persons do not have the time to engage the very people they want to encounter?

The situation gets worse when out of 70 journalists billed to ask questions, a handful of 15 were allowed and even that, ministers were called upon by the president to answer them and some answers were deferred because the ministers were unavailable. This exposes the president as someone who is clueless and was clueless on a lot of very critical issues, an indication that the Presidency sometimes is being misled on several occasions. This high level of mediocrity is not what the people of Ghana signed onto when they elected the NPP in the 2016 elections.

I emphathize with the journalists who had to go through the disappointment of sitting there listening to an uninspiring speech by the President who rather than touching on the burning issues affecting the citizenry, chose to reduce the presidency to the roadside propaganda of guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso. The President could have atoned for the time wasted by allowing at least half of the questions but this was not to be.

In what appeared to be a clear dishonesty on the part of the Presidency, the local government minister in an answer to a question on the President’s behalf, claimed the NPP could not cause for MMDCEs to be elected due to entrenched positions in the constitution. Was the President, and for that matter the NPP, not aware of these entrenched positions when they promised in their manifesto to allow for the election of MMDCEs? This marks another height of dishonesty!

The answers to the question on the “oslogate” saga involving the minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration calls into question the president’s commitment to the fight against corruption. If anyone ever wondered why the Nana Akuffo Addo administration has been riddled with so many sagas, ample evidence was on display at the media encounter that, some of these corruption and naked thievery are brewed at the Presidency!

The Minister of Information cannot absolve himself from blame for subjecting the President to ridicule. Knowing very well that the president was not on top of issues and/or not properly briefed, the minister went ahead to put the president behind the podium in an attempt to negate the brilliant economic submissions by John Mahama earlier in the week. The Information Minister must shoulder the blame for this as he failed woefully in executing his mandate of protecting the presidency from this gargantuan gaffe.

Ghana deserves better and I want to believe the Presidency will at least save itself this embarrassment in future engagements with the Media and Ghanaians. THIS MUST STOP IN 2019.

Sawadogo Mahmoud

Deputy Secretary, Kwabre East NDC.

20-12-2018