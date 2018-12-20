The American That Is Not: Part 1

“When one door is closed, don't you know other is open? (Bob Marley, “Coming In From the Cold).”

It was 2012, the year I relocated to Colorado.

Before then I had been living in the Bronx, New York, for many years when difficult circumstances and living conditions drove me to consider a number of options available to me, whether I continued to live in New York and perish in the damning conflagration of dangerous jobs and racial discrimination or relocate to another planet where life promised better living conditions and respect for the human person.

Of course such a planet didn’t exist.

It was all a state of mind.

Until I weighed these options, it had not dawned on me that the door to New York had long been closed on me.

It turned out my abiding infatuation with the sparkling tinketry and dashing cosmopolitanism of insomniac New York had blinded my questioning consciousness to the tectonic moral weaknesses and ideological fault lines embedded in the social, cultural and moral fabric of this state which chortled endlessly at immigrants and visitors and its residents and produced a pollutant oasis of miasmic profanity in its wake as soon its inviting lips clashed in seamless forlornness.

Like other human beings, New York sleeps too. I didn’t know this.

“When one door is closed, don't you know other is open?” I heard New York humming one hot afternoon.

The seductive humming forced me to stop dead in my tracks, where I remained for eternity looking like a smartly dressed taxidermy lost in thought.

I became glued to this profound existential question with its piercing melody of absolute naked truth.

Bob Marley, who had been dead for many years, was in fact a powerful musical instrument and appealing statement of existential truths.

This profound vocal instrument of a human being, Bob Marley, spoke truth to power, a philosophical trademark of his which he mystically clothed in the sophisticated lyrical idiom of otherworldliness and existential realism.

On that memorable day, the day that I became a thoughtful taxidermy in a deserted street in the Bronx, Bob Marley’s pointed truths about considering alternative approaches to the human condition gained a shining momentum of provable factuality in my reckoning.

I considered the song an excellent escapist melody and harmony of irresistible truth, a stela of sheer philosophical and social excellence.

The addictive power of Bob Marley’s evocative lyricism turned him into a remarkable embodiment of internecine alternatives.

Life and nature, then, appear to exist in a shadowy confusion of carefully orchestrated rhythm of opposites or alternatives.

Neither opposites nor alternatives are necessarily contradictions in the complex nature of the human condition.

Like the stark bluntness of night and day.

Like the cold hands of death and the nymphomaniac splendor of life.

Even like the Manichean distortions in the meandering parallax of truth and falsehood.

In the distortions of opposites are hidden harmony, unity, progress, growth and development, and seeming perfection. The ability of the human mind to tease out harmony, unity and growth and development, and seeming perfection from the boggling entanglements of opposites―or of alternatives―though the methodological rigors of science is what Dr. Kofi Kissi Dompere, a brilliant mathematician, economist, historian, author, and theorist, calls categorial conversion, a theory he develops in The Theory of Categorial Version: Rational Foundations of Nkrumaism and The Theory of Philosophical Consciencism: Practice Foundations of Nkrumaism.

These ideas came to me late in my intellectual development.

But they do nonetheless put the panorama of my itinerary life of unending suffering and hiccups of happiness into proper perspective.

That life is a spectacular game of unbroken continuum of suffering sporadically sprinkled with the malodorous chaff of evaporative happiness becomes a grudging symptomatology of the human condition, of which my generally unhappy life journey eloquently represents in the scheme of things.

Life is certain.

Death is uncertain.

My journey on this planet has been a swinging pendulum between these Cartesian coordinates of existential polarities, with my life journey gravitating more towards the geocentric phenomenology of death.

My difficult and complex life has survived the life-threatening ectopic pregnancies of crushing challenges, of which I have consistently come up against.

A running stream of uninterrupted personal defeats has convinced me that life is pain.

But I continue to live.

I have to live.

Because the uncertainty of death has been lenient on me thus far―to live, to continue to live.

I have to live to tell my story someday.

That someday, I dare say, is shrouded in the uninviting mystery of the now, of the present.

This very moment.

How so?

Because of the irresistible urge to live and to prove my unkind, wicked world and naysayers wrong.

The ultimate question then becomes, why did I relocate to Colorado?

Because life was unquestionably as hard as a rock in New York.

And, in case I don’t forget, for the same alluring reasons that Europeans trooped en masse to Africa in search of wealth and material comfort.

Unbeknownst to me, I had been living in a concrete jungle called New York where my pillow was a boulder, my bed a vampire of poisonous and flesh-eating thorns.

I still continued to live in New York. In spite of the forest of disabling contradictions in that great state.

Because I had deceptively habituated myself to the false trappings of material abundance in that beautiful state of mind, the New York of the Tower of Babel.

I had completely forgotten the age-old adage, that all that glitters is not gold.

I must say that that glitter of gold, of which New York is made, is the product of a fruitful alchemy of social engineering. This is not a product of happenstance but rather part of the conscious calculus of social and political machination.

My New York-based School of Hard Knocks had been deadly expensive.

I then lost my once viable psychological innocence to the competing claims of depression, confusion and emotional torture in that New York-based School of Hard Knocks.

The mosquito-infested swamps of depression and emotional torture tore my innocence into a dead bottle of non-gatherable smithereens, rendering what remains of my anorexic psychological and emotional skeletons a mannequin with no head, with no soul.

I was a dead bottle though I pretended I was a living bottle.

Lies. Lies. Lies.

I continue to live in spite of being a dead bottle, wallowing in my nauseating stench of lies and self-deception.

I succeeded in burying this dead bottle in the colorful coffin of New York in the dirt of my excruciating lies, for good.

“Leave New York and come to Colorado,” one of my brothers living in Colorado cautions.” You will be dead in no time living in that place and going through what you’ve always been going through.”

Little did my brother know I was already the ghost of a dead bottle.

Then I heard the chorus of the teary symphony of the moirologists at my funeral and during the visitation thunk on the periphery of my buried coffin, of my conscience, and in no time my resurrection became a graphic reality.

I had become my own professional mourner unwittingly, and New York too had become my funeral home. New York was also more than a mock graveyard for me. It was my ultimate living graveyard.

In the winding secrecy of my unendarkened soul my innocent lips fumbled with illogical laughter in the open even while I shed hot acidic tears in the spidery crevices of that tired soul.

Jesus wept too, they say!

And the wine in the dead bottle had turned sour by this time.

Sourness or no sourness, I managed to escape the unwelcoming orchard of New York and reached for the open arms of Colorado.

That shameless sourness followed my coffin like tsetse flies to what they must have thought was another accommodating graveyard, Colorado.

Unlike those inquisitive tsetse flies, I never considered or framed the unconscionable soul of New York in the consanguineous likeness of Colorado’s as I rather perceived New York more in the striking ways and character of Nebuchadnezzar.

Sure, I decided to catch a tasty glimpse of the Last Supper before being airlifted to Colorado. So I visited one of the state’s fancy restaurants and ordered a deep melting-pot of vegetable salad.

The melting-pot soon arrived sprinkled with hard-boiled egg-white scatterbrains. I cracked open the hard-boiled egg-white scatterbrains and, lo and behold, their innards betrayed traces of frightened ebonies. The hard-boiled egg-white scatterbrains even looked and tasted glitters of gold. I almost retched at the sight of this strange visceral co-habitation.

The frightened ebonies and the hard-boiled egg-white scatterbrains took turns leveling serious claims of cannibalism and counter-claims of autosarcophagy against each other, a scandalous internecine culture war contrary to the noble ideals of Steve Wonder’s and Paul McCartney’s Ebony and Ivory.

Since I didn’t want to be a part of this jamboree and festival of blame and counter-blame, I quickly took off with Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born in my tremulous hand, eventually making a beeline for the airport.

At this Harry Potter airport, the John F. Kennedy International Airport, I got stuck in a revolving door of decisional inaction, all because I had chanced upon the bullet-ridden ghost of John F. Kennedy, the pilot and co-pilot of a winged dinosaur waiting to airlift my dead bottle to the colorful promise of Colorado. Prior to embarking on the winged dinosaur, I turned around to look at my ill-defined shadow for the last time. All I could see was the lingering image of New York. This lingering image read in part:

Travel and see.

Seeing is believing.

Let’s see.