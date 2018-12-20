The Empty Jargons Of A Spent Force!

Former President John Dramani Mahama, upon submitting his nomination forms, delivered a speech which was incendiary at best apart from the factual inaccuracies which defined the issues he raised.

The seemingly ignoble speech from the former president did not depart, substantially, from how he lived his presidency before his humiliating exit in the 2016 elections.

According to Mr Mahama, the decision to buy drones to help deliver essential medicine to health facilities are a misplaced priority and that it has to be discarded.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful would wish that President Akufo-Addo would expend monies on bus branding as he did, and that is the only logical explanation for what he said.

While the former president is at liberty to flail around with his incoherent assumptions and projections, he doesn't appear to come across as sensitive to the plights of the people. Many have died as a result of the unavailability of essential drugs which this Zipline deal intends to reduce to the barest minimum.

He also indicated in a very opprobrious manner, that Ghana is hard and that this Christmas will rank as the hardest in recent years. He licentiously mentioned unemployment and the general hardships in the economy as the causal factors behind this 'hard' Christmas he talked about.

If the ex-president was not being mischievous, he would have realized that Free S.H.S alone has put quite a substantial amounts of money into the pockets of parents, and that will help them to enjoy this Christmas. Quite a number of interventions have been rolled out to help assuage the plights of many Ghanaians.

Inflation is 9.3%, the lowest to be experienced within the last five or six years. This, consequently, affects the prices of goods and services positively, making Mahama's prophecy of this Christmas being the hardest not only strange but also false.

For some reasons, former President John Dramani Mahama believes that employing sugarcoated expressions and making mouthwatering promises will lenify the anger Ghanaians nurse for him when he plunged the economy into an abyss.

In his speech, he promised never to make promises to the good people of Ghana with the sole intent of winning their hearts as he seeks to lead the National Democratic Congress into the next elections.

Ironically, the same Mahama promised to 'put in measures to create jobs for Ghanaians'. Apart from the emptiness in this promise, a quick trip down memory lane would help us subject this promise into proper perspective.

The Mahama era gave birth to the famous Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana as a result of the then administration's inability to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in order to employ more hands. The Mahama administration failed to provide jobs for the good people of Ghana, but John Mahama is promising heaven now when he served Ghanaians hell in the arena of employment.

Suffice it to remind him that under his reign, teacher and nursing graduates were not employed since 2014. It took the Akufo-Addo administration to employ about 32,000 people into the teaching filed and 16,000 in the nursing fraternity with additional 14,000 to be employed by February 2019.

President Akufo-Addo has employed 100,000 graduates into the various NaBCo modules, something which was never our lot to experience under the erstwhile John Mahama administration. Several areas have seen thousands of Ghanaians employed under this administration, contrary to the erroneous impression John Mahama is creating.

He also touched on Free S.H.S and vowed to do away with the double track system. He seems to have forgotten that retiring the double track system is akin to scrapping the entire policy, and this reinforces Mahama's promise to kill this pro-poor policy introduced by President Akufo-Addo.

The former president is deluding himself thinking that the double track phenomenon will live on forever and that his coming would rest it. The Akufo-Addo government is securing a facility to deal with all the infrastructural needs of the country as far as the education sector is concerned, and this will happen before 2020, and thereby truncating Mahama's dream of being the Messiah to rescue the system from bondage.

In effect, the former president engaged in mere rhetoric just to shore up his popularity among his peers in the party's primaries. He has no useful message to sell to the good people of Ghana. He comes across as having learnt no useful lessons from the factors which conspired to dragoon him out of office.