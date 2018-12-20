Afadjato South District To Partner RGF In Promoting Reading Culture

The inability of pupils at the early childhood development level to read is a major factor accounting for poor academic performance.

Majority of Ghanaian school pupils cannot read and write legibly. This ugly situation is deeply worrying.

This has necessitated the establishment of Read Ghana Foundation as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to look at the key issues and solutions in order to achieve literacy for all Basic School Pupils in Ghana.

As a country, we must all come to the realization that, good literacy skills are essential for improving people's lives and promoting strong and sustainable economic growth in Ghana.

Developing strong skills in literacy is critical to a child's success in early learning and beyond.

Literacy gives power to the individual to develop capacities for reflection, critique, empathy and is core to personal well-being.

In a presentation to Hon Assembly Members at the 3rd Ordinary General Assembly meeting Ps. Bright Mcbrain Tulasi, the Training Officer of Read Ghana Foundation emphatically stated, the preparedness of RGF as a pace setter as far as issues of literacy promotion are concerned among Ghanaians especially school pupils and pregnant women.

The presentation, the first of its kind across the country. The good news is that, other District Assemblies and Municipalities will also be visited next year because it is part of our roadmap.

He touched on the following during the seminar; reading as the key to learning, the pregnant reader, the intelligent baby, reading aloud to children, bed time stories, visiting the library, books as birthday gifts, reading competition promotion in electoral areas, buying interesting story books for children and introducing get caught reading competition in schools and concluded that, a reading nation is a winning nation believing strongly with all the important stakeholders coming on board, we will shape and change the future of education in Ghana.

The Assembly members were very much enthused, contributed to support some points raised and also asked several questions for clarifications. They all pledged their preparedness in taking reading promotional activities seriously in their respective electoral areas moving forward.

The DCE Lawyer Wisdom Semanu Seneadza pledged his support in championing the "Get Caught Reading Competition" in all schools within the district and that, he will do his very best to make sure the district tops in education especially in the area of reading.

To conclude, let us all make it a sacred duty to inspire a life of reading wherever we find ourselves.