Christmas is Brewing Hot At Achimota Mall

The Management of Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) has unveiled a package of activities which, it insists, will make this year’s Christmas and the New Year festivities more memorable for shoppers and patrons than they could experience anywhere in Accra.

“We want this year’s yuletide to go down as very special and different for our patrons, so besides the great seasonal deals our stores are offering, we have assembled a package of exciting recreational activities for families, individuals and for children,” says Mr. Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at ARC, best known by patrons as Achimota Mall.

Indeed, the fact that ARC takes the 2018 Christmas festivities seriously became obvious when the centre hung up its Christmas deco as early as a month ago. The decoration comes with an inescapable multiple straight-line lighting system, three lavishly stuffed Christmas trees and a special ‘Lit Christmas box’ which mall officials proudly say is ‘the first in Ghana’. Visitors have described ARC's Christmas decoration as the most impressive public place decoration in Accra so far .

A special Selfie Station, designed to invoke an exceptional look and feel of Christmas has opened at the centre and is constantly besieged by a long queue of selfie takers as soothing DJ music seeps through the alleys, walkways and the open patios of the facility.

“On Saturday, December 22, the Olive Evangel Group will lead the centre in our Nine Lessons and Carols – a very solemn but exciting musical treat open to all, while the famous ‘Sounds of Heaven’ Brass Band will pitch camp here on Sunday 23 to provide our customers with Ghanaian and international Christmas songs and popular hi-life tunes,” discloses Mr. Asamoah.

The Sounds of Heaven is an accomplished 20-piece band that specializes exclusively in instrumental renditions of popular tunes using mostly wind instruments like the cornet, the trombone and the tuba.

On Christmas Eve, Body Basics and Spa, a tenant of the Centre specializing physical wellness will stage a special amateur muscle competition on the forecourt. This will feature 24 different fitness challenges, including dead lifts, bench work, press ups and many more.

With the entire family in mind, ARA, the centre’s exclusive haven for children has announced a variety of new games with special seasonal deals for school pupils and children under parental care.

All these activities are spiced up with a variety of media encounters, as Praise TV showed up at the centre yesterday to interact with shoppers and revellers in a surprise vox-pop. The most anticipated media engagement however takes place on Boxing Day, when Okay FM goes live on location with its 2018 edition of the Peoples’ Choice Awards - a fun awards event which sets up certain selected public figures and celebrities like Efia Schwarzenegger, Countryman Zongo, Shata Wale and Angel Obinim for a popularity contest among members of the public, including hoppers and revelers at the Centre.

“These activities have all been inspired by the fact that Achimota Recreational Centre embraces Christmas and New Year Season as special occasions for families and friends to reconnect with one another in an expression of love - which is what Christmas is all about.

“Our Centre and all the shops here understand this very well and are happy and ready to help make this re-connection possible, exciting and rewarding for all our patrons and visitors,” said Mr. Asamoah.

Achimota Retail Centre, is located at Dome, off the Accra- Nsawam Highway, and over the past two years, has brought modern one-stop shopping and quality recreation to the cluster of communities in the Ga East Municipality, including Dome, Tantra Hills, Kwabenya, Ashongman Estates and the Achimota township.