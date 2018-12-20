Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
2 hours ago

Sumaya,16 Years, Donates To Tebu M/A Basic School At Ga South

By Rahinatu Ali
16-year old, Sumaya Elham Hardi, a senior at Vestal high school in upstate NY, USA on 17th December,2018 donated several items to Tebu M/A Basic School. The items included school backpacks, sneakers and shoes, clothing, and some school supplies.

A beneficiary who wore slippers to school, fitting his new shoe from Sumaya

Sumaya came to Ghana a few years ago and during her visit she learnt about some of the schools in the outskirts of the urban areas. She therefore thought of helping in her own little way. To satisfy this desire, Sumaya met with the principal of her school who allowed her to place bins in certain locations in their school, asking for donations of gently used items.

She was very amazed by enthusiasm with which her colleagues donated the items. She is thankful to her tuitors, all of those that donated, and her friends that help her organised it.

Some students happily posing with the donated books

“School supplies are very essential for kids to succeed in school. These are our tools that we need to get our job done successfully. So it is heartbreaking to know that these things are not accessible to my sisters and brothers” said Sumaya.

A student showing off her lovely school bag

