9-Member ROPAA Implementation Committee Inaugurated

Electoral Commission has inaugurated a nine-member committee to oversee the implementation of the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA).

According to EC Chair, Jean Mensa, the Committee, headed by deputy EC chair, Dr Eric Bossman Asare is to engage with political parties and other groups and see to a successful implementation of the over a decade old law.

The ROPAA seeks to provide an opportunity for Ghanaians living abroad to participate in general elections in their various locations across the world.

Even though it was passed into law by Parliament some 12 years ago, the EC has been unable to see to its implementation.

The Commission cites the unavailability of the required resources as its reason for failing to adhere to the law.

It had to take a suit and an order by the Accra High Court for the EC to begin the process of implementation.

Presiding judge, Justice Anthony Yeboah, chided the EC for breaching the rights of Ghanaians living abroad by failing to give them an opportunity to vote.

He thus condemned the EC’s failure to address challenges preventing Ghanaians living abroad from voting, and specifically asked them to ensure that arrangements are made for such people to vote in the 2020 elections.

Mrs Mensa said the EC is ready to carry out the orders.

She added that “it is, however, necessary that in trying to implement ROPAA now, we take into account new developments in our electoral process.”

“It is for this reason that this consultative and implementation committee is being formed to continue with the process after it was put on hold in 2011.”

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com