Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly Holds 2018 3rd Quarter Town Hall Meeting

In its quest to deepen the local people's contribution towards governance and decision making, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, TNMA has held its 2018 2nd quarter town hall meeting at Dompim, a community within the Municipality.

The gathering which was themed: "Participatory Governance, a Key to Sustainable Development". assembled heads of departments, religious and traditional rulers, civil societies, Assembly members and the general public on a common platform to explain government’s development projects, policies to the people.

The Town Hall Meeting was jointly organized by the Municipal Assembly and the Information Ministry.

Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, Municipal Chief Executive, MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem in his presentation hinted that the move sought to provide the opportunity for the people to engage and deliberate with duty players to acquaint themselves on how resources allocated for enhancing their lives were being disbursed. The MCE told the people: “Our coming here today is to give account of what we did as an assembly in 2018 by way of improving the lives of our constituents”.

He was optimistic that this was the surest avenue to promote transparency and accountability in the governance process,

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE outlined highlighted some of the development activities of the assembly since he assumed office. He mentioned that all the activities executed were in correlation to the Medium Term Development Plan, adding; that the plan was arrived at through a broader consultation process involving frequent visits to the urban and zonal councils respectively.

In the area of School feeding programme, he indicated that the Government has expanded the School feeding programme by 30%, currently 27 basic public schools in my Municipality are beneficiaries of the programme against the initial 17 schools, he said. He disclosed further, that the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme has also shot up drastically with 30 communities currently benefiting and that 30 more communities would be included once financial clearance was given, he observed.

My administration has constructed some projects in Dompim and other surrounding communities, some of which include an ultra modern police station with staff accommodation and clinic also accommodation for staff and a modern market complex, In the field of sports; the Assembly was collaborating with GNPC to construct an Astroturf in the area to promote sports.

He indicated that a concrete water reservoir and modern washroom were going to be constructed in the Dompim in 2019.

Touching on Agriculture, Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah revealed that food production has increased tremendously in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, according to him, the increase in production was a result of President Akufo-Addo's 'Planting for Food and Jobs' program, he noted.

"Beneficiary farmers under the programme have commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for supporting them in diverse ways under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

According to the MCE, total of 1,336 farmers have so far benefitted from the programme in 2018 as against 1,190 farmers in 2017;

Under the Planting for Export and Rural Development programme, two million cocoa seedlings, 50,000 coconut seedlings and 100,000 oil palm seedlings would be distributed to farmers in 2019 at no cost to them.