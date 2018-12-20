Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
30 minutes ago | General News

A.M.A Names Street After The Republic Of Turkey

By Chris Koney
Relations between Ghana and Turkey have been on a steady growth with more and frequent engagements between officials of both countries at various levels in recent times. The relationship between the two countries moved into another level with an important development last week.

On Friday 14th December 2018, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A) named the street leading to the Ghana National Mosque at Kawukudi the “Republic of Turkey Street”. A ceremony to unveil the signboard took place on the same day and was attended by the Mayor of Greater Accra, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah and Her Excellency Nesrin Bayazıt, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Ghana.

The unveiling event held at Kawukudi, Kanda was followed by a reception at the residence of the Ambassador located at Cantonment Residential Area in Accra. There, the Mayor of Accra, Municipal Chief Executivesand other representatives of the Metropolitan Assembly held series of discussions with Turkish business owners and members of the Turkish community in Ghana on possible partnerships and collaborations.

In her welcome address, H.E Nesrin Bayazıt expressed her profound gratitude to the people and government of Ghana and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly for its decision to name a street after her country, the Republic of Turkey. “This lasting landmark is yet another symbol of strengthening relations and collaboration between Turkey and Ghana. We at the embassy gladly support the efforts of the Honourable Mayor of Accra and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in their quest to serve the residents of Accra better”, she added.

She further stated that “we are also looking into exploiting other possibilities of supporting the A.M.A regarding the beautification of Accra which is in line with the vision of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa. We have been contributing to the training of staff of the Department of Parks and Gardens and I am happy to announce that another team will soon be going to Turkey for training in horticulture.On his part, Hon. Mohammed Adjei Sowah expressed the commitment of the assembly and government to make Accra one of the leading cities in the world as well as dealing with other challenges faced by residents within the city. He further hinted that, the assembly is working with the Turkish Embassy to tackle the challenges faced by public schools within the jurisdiction of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

1220201825513 0g830m4yxt img20181217wa0011

1220201825515 k5fri7t2h0 img20181217wa0010

1220201825519 k5frj7u2h1 img20181217wa0012

1220201825523 osjvm8x442 img20181217wa0015

1220201825528 0f72ylkxws img20181217wa0016

