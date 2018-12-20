The International Monetary Fund Interventions In Ghana

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an organization of 189 countries, “working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world”. Ghana joined the IMF on September 20, 1957.

The Economic literature posits that at independence in 1957, Ghana was the world’s leading producer and exporter of cocoa and exported 10% of the world’s gold, and had foreign reserves of £200 million. Ghana’s per capita income put it at par with South Korea and it was comfortably placed among the club of middle income countries. Ghana did not maintain its glory for long. By the middle of the 1960s, the country was teetering towards bankruptcy. The foreign reserves had dried up and the nation was in serious debt. All the key macroeconomic variables worsened especially in the early 1980s.

Researchers have suggested a number of causes behind Ghana’s fall from a promising middle–income economy. These include economic mismanagement, inability to control inflation, productivity disincentives, an over–bloated and mismanaged public sector, over–subsidized social services, overvalued currency, unfavorable terms of trade, political instability, corruption and inept leadership.

The PNDC government fashioned out the IMF’s Economic Recovery Programs (ERP) in 1983. Undoubtedly, the country made a remarkable transition from a dominantly state-controlled economy to an open economy. In the 1990s, the IMF and the World Bank asserted that Ghana represented a showcase of Africa success storey with development assistance.

Ghana has had 16 programs with the IMF. On the average, every three years and nine months Ghana goes back to the IMF for help.

Ghana benefitted from Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) relief of $4.2 billion dollars after the HIPC completion point in 2004. Ghana’s GDP more than quadrupled between 2001 and 2008. This moved Ghana from a heavily indebted poor country to a lower middle income economy.

IMF is always ready to provide funding and policy prescriptions for macroeconomic stability, so far as the economy is weak. The IMF approved a three-year arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for Ghana in an amount equivalent to US$918 million in 2015 to restore debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability. The IMF further approved additional US$94.2 million disbursement for the extension of the three-year Extended Credit Facility program for Ghana in 2017.

The IMF stabilization policy is based on the Polak Model. The model works perfectly for economies with high degree of integration between different sectors, well-developed financial sector, limited financial dualism, high demand and supply elasticities.

The IMF interventions are like medications that may have side effects. The Fund may be prescribing more or less of the correct dosage or may be unknowingly diagnosing an economy that is suffering from broken leg with quinine.

The IMF model has little room for addressing issues on research, technical/vocational training and economic empowerment of vulnerable and excluded groups. IMF will assist when the need arise but the recipient economy must be proactive in dealing with the side effects of the prescriptions.

In 1989, Ghanaian officials expressed concerns about the IMF and World Bank having too much faith in the ability of domestic production to respond to short-term prices. Former President, Jerry John Rawlings had this to say in his speech on the 8th anniversary of the December 31 coup “Fellow countrymen and women, I should be the first to admit that that the Economic Recovery program has not provided all the answers to our economic problems.”

Ghana’s economic problems have been made immeasurably worse by internal factors: misguided leadership, misgovernance, systemic corruption, capital flight, economic mismanagement, collapsed infrastructure and blatant violation of human rights.

The poor controls on politicians and administrators in Ghana leads to these actors increasing their benefits from gaining political and administrative power, and leads to increasing economic injuries for the country from not controlling such power. The Auditor General’s Report has indicated that between 2012 and 2014, GH¢5.9 billion of government funds cannot be accounted for. Corruption especially in procurement of goods and services is estimated at some 1.5% of GDP annually.

A big obstacle to economic development in Ghana is the tendency to put all blame, failures and shortcomings on outside forces. Progress might have been made if we had always tried first to remove the mote in our own eyes.

Ghana attained success in macroeconomic policy reform with the IMF interventions as measured by the various national level indicators like growth and inflation but less in terms of institutional and structural change as measured by the various household level indicators like employment and poverty reduction.

IMF has contributed to Ghana’s economic transformation and is time as a country to develop beyond the IMF diagnosis and translate the economic fundamentals to job creation and poverty reduction.

Ghana is capable of developing and even narrowing the gap between it and the advanced world. For this to occur, just one thing needs to be done. Government must learn its place. More development-oriented economic thinking must go into policy formulation. We must put institutions right, talk less, think more and make things happen.

We must think of innovative ways of generating wealth internally for development so as to build strong foundation for the “Ghana beyond Aid” agenda. The agenda must be strategized to strengthen the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to collect taxes for the country with optimum efficiency as mandated by Section 3 of the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, Act 791.

There must be committed efforts on the part of the Government to strictly enforce the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement (amendment) Act 2016 (Act 914) to reduce waste in the Ghanaian economy.

The implementation of the 2019 Post IMF Budget must support debt sustainability and we must come out with responsible funding alternatives to bridge the huge infrastructural deficit.

The visit of the IMF Chief marks an appreciation of Ghana’s policy direction and solid economic fundamentals. It is our hope that the visit will further strengthen the warm relationship between Ghana and the IMF on economic policies.