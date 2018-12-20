Desperate NDC's ‘Fabricated Allegations’ Against My Gov't Will Get Worse In 2019 – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo expects more of what he called fabricated allegations from National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its MPs as the 2020 elections draw closer.

Reacting to the call for presidential probe into the attempted purchase of a building to house Ghana's new mission in Norway during his encounter with the media on Wednesday, the President said this claim was “based on the flimsiest of evidence.”

“I think that for us, for a government and a President to say that he is going to acquiesce for an enquiry, you need to have some basis that raises some kind of prima facie case and in that case the President is duty bound to say let this matter be investigated.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has already said it did not sign an agreement for the procurement of a Chancery and Ambassador's Residence for its mission in Norway.

But the Minority Spokesperson on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said records existed to show that the government had entered into an agreement with the owners of the said facility.

When asked if he would take the calls for a probe seriously, President Akufo-Addo said “here is an allegation being made on the floor of Parliament by the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs about a transaction that has not even taken place and yet a serious accusation of misappropriation and mishandling is made on a transaction that has not taken place.”

He added that if he was to take the allegations seriously, “my government will spend all our time and enquiries because it clearly is a pattern of the opposition to throw these accusations in the air. When they are debunked, we don't hear anything about it. They just move to the next allegation.”

“There is not so much a word as 'we are sorry about that.' No, they just move on fabricate the next one and go on and it’s going to get worse. In 2019, a year to the election, when these people are so desperate, it is going to get worse. The fabrications will continue and continue.”

