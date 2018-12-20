Kasoa: 3 Alleged Killers Of Taxi Driver Arrested

Three persons have been arrested for the murder of a taxi driver at Kasoa in the Central Region. Police officers on night patrol duty first picked up Steven Aidoo alias Kwesi Mensah around 1 am on Tuesday.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the Central Regional Correspondent Calvis Tetteh, DSP Irene Oppong the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer explained that upon arresting Steven Aidoo, they found blood spots in the taxicab and confronted him.

He however explained that he had picked up one passenger from Awutu Bereku who had a slaughtered pig.

“He told the Police that he picked up a passenger with a slaughtered pig the reason for the blood stains in the car” DSP Irene Oppong said.

Two wrappers suspected to contain Indian hemp were also found in the car which he claimed ownership of.

“Further interrogation by the Divisional Commander forced the suspect to confess to committing the crime” the Police PRO added.

Steven Aidoo then confessed to killing Richard Ayivi, the owner of the taxi, at Gomoa Kweikrom for ritual purposes and dumping his body in a bush nearby.

The Divisional Commander led a team of investigators together with the suspect to a spot in between Kweikrom and Bonsuoku where he pointed out the crime scene to the Police.

The body of 25-year-old Richard Ayiyi, the taxi owner, was found lying in the bush.

“The body was found in a bad state with both arms and legs tied to a rope” DSP Irene Oppong explained.

The Police PRO added that the suspect mentioned Yaw Obeng and Jackson Kodjo Abeka alias Kodjo as his accomplices.

“They [the accompliceses] were also picked up by Police at Gomoa Budumburam and Senya Bereku.”

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue pending an autopsy while the suspects are being processed for court.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana