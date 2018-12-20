'Courtesy For Boys And Girls' Is What Ayorkor Botchwey Needs To Read

The physical and verbal attack that the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, visited on two members of the Minority in Parliament on Monday has led to the decision of a Good Samaritan to gift her with literature that she can use to cultivate ladyship.

Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, a Communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has undertaken to donate a free copy of “Courtesy for Boys and Girls” to the Minister who is also the MP for Anyaa-Sowutuom.

“I have a copy of that very essential literature from my primary school days and I have since dug it out of my collection of old books and dusted it up, because of Ayorkor Botchwey. I am more than happy to help her out with it,” Mr. Apetorgbor said in an interview.

According to the Anyaa -Sowutuom constituency Deputy Communications Officer, Ayorkor Botchwey's total lack of ladyship in the public brawl she initiated with two MPs at Parliament, calls for emergency action less selfsame vixen, who is also Ghana's chief diplomat, soon escalate her assaulting behavior to the Speaker of Parliament himself.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey has come under a lot of public scorn after she was seen in Parliament trying to throw bows while shouting her head off in an altercation with the MPs for Ningo Prampram and North Tongu, Hon. Sam George and Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa respectively.

A video footage of her fly-off the handle captures the Foreign Affairs Minister, raining unprintable invectives on the two Minority MPs as she fights off restraint in attempt to slap Sam George.

The cause of her scandalous bilious public display was that a purchase request she had made for a building that she wants to buy in Oslo, Norway, for conversion into a Chancery had not been granted by Parliament because of its hugely padded pricing.

The six bedroom building which was sold in August last year for just a little over $3million is now having its price quoted by Ayorkor Botchwey as $12million. As the price disparity was so huge, the Minority Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, raised objection. It was in reaction to the objection that the Foreign Affairs Minister flew into a tantrum and started a public attack.

The woman started a loud raucous of insults and allegedly slapped the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, across the face.

“Ayorkor Botchwey seriously needs a copy of the Courtesy for Boys and Girls'”, Raphael Apetorgbor said.

He added that he was sad that such a bilious woman is the MP for his constituency saying her temper tantrum was a total embarrassment.

“We didn't elect her to the august House to go and throw blows but to advocate for us. I urge her to immediately render an unqualified apology to all of us in this constituency for bringing such an embarrassment on us, and I urge her to commit to a program of anger management that will include a copy of ‘Courtesy for Boys and Girls' as resource material,” Raphael Apetorgbor said