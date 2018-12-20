Are Women Equal To Men?—Sugardem Perspective

You probably might have learnt from many psychological and scientific research that girls fear maths more than boys. I have seen a University of Cape Coast's exam question for teacher training colleges that read "Explain the reasons why girls fear maths more than boys."

Who we are or become are not only determined by the influences on us post-birth. Boys have an innate gene of curiosity to explore. And this is heavily manifested in childhood. Boys tend to be more gregarious and explorative than girls. Maths and science is all about being curious about the form factor of things and the passion to "break things". Destroying things, if you're a parent, is more of boys' thing. A lot of scientific discoveries today came by accidents. Through boys' boisterous nature to engage accidents, they are more likely to have a natal affinity for maths and science.

It is somewhat inappropriate to "unduly foist" maths and science on your girl-child at tender age if her interest markedly is world’s apart from it. If your girl-child is not gelling so well at maths and science at tender age, don't force her to become a dream you probably might not live to see. And the so-called masqueraded misandrist of feminists should not blame it on inequalities of society.

Just yesterday, I watched a CNN documentary movie entitled "The Three Identical Strangers". A true story of how a 1962 born triplets were separated at birth for studies. They met after 19 years and they all shared same career at certain points in their lives, have the same taste for women, smoke the same cigarette and liked the same colour. Was that a mere coincidence? Of course not! I am fundamentally a "nurture person" on the nature vs nurture debate but I appreciate that we are inextricably connected to our very formation from the sperm cell and ovum - the apple does not fall far from its tree. So, intelligence is a product of both hereditary (nature) and the our upbringing (nurture).

Whether we like it or not, boys are more aggressive than girls. This is not about environment or nurture something. It is for this reason that there are more men in prisons than women worldwide. Should women equalize it? No. It is not in their pre-determined nature.

Don't look at women juggernauts in maths and science like Marie Curie, Ewurama Addo, Elsie Kaufmann, Philomena Nyarko among others and push your little daughter to live your dream. I was once a "teacher" and I had a thing for girls who were incredulously good at maths and science. So, I have no problem with girls setting the standards. They are completely capable of undoing men at maths and science. But the fact of men, generally fairing well in maths and science, still stand.

Worldwide, including the so-called developed worlds of equal opportunities, there more men in STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) than women. In Scandinavian countries, laws are literally tailored to favour women in every faucet of life yet there is an increasing gap between women who pursue humanities as opposed to men in STEM.

I am a conscientious feminist. Sometimes, I don't know what it exactly means myself. But I believe that men and women are not and can never be equal. First of all, we are biologically not unequal. Men (XY) and women (XX). These biological inequalities bring us different set of strengths and weaknesses. It will take me a long prose of explanation of how our biological inequalities favour or disadvantage us one way or the other. For instance, the life expectancy of men are "far below" women. Thus men die earlier than women everywhere in the world. Can we equalize that? I guess not. Researchers have argued that the very factors (nature and environment) that see men as dominions of society principally contribute to the life expectancy gap.

For instance, women are more likely to get HIV from men as opposed to men getting HIV from women by virtue of the engineering of their reproductive architecture. This phenomenon, therefore may disadvantage women willy-nilly in way that defy textual expatiation. I can cite many scenarios of how this nature's design can go a long way to further deepen the inequalities of the sexes.

Women are capable of child-bearing and it comes with myriad of challenges that threatens women rise to the apex of their pursuits. For instance, pregnancy and childbearing are not good corporate business decisions. Our biological differences suffice a reasonable conclusion that men can never be equal to women or women can never be equal to men. Consider this simple but cogent argument by my mentor Jordan Peterson, a professor of clinical psychology. More than ninety percent (90%) of men are into block moulding. This is not by any plan or government policy. Whether you like it or not, men are more muscular and stronger than women. So, the proclivity for people to convert their innate endowments to a suitable career path is high. No policy or campaign can undo that status quo of that phenomenon. To buttress his point, as a student of Anatomy, women has more fat distribution in their body but men have more muscle distribution. No policy or campaign can ever change that anatomical phenomenon.

I can cite a thousand and one of how our biological differences and natural proclivities create a chasm of inequalities on the efforts of the gender equality campaign. It is argued that women are more agreeable than men. And agreeableness cannot earn one a competitive pay check in the 21st century of aggressive corporate world. Today, gender pay gap forms a thematic part of every advocacy on feminism. So, the pay gap problem is not merely blameable on the hackneyed catchphrases such as 'patriarchal society', 'male child promotion', 'weaker sex relegation' among other sympathic political lexicons.

I am strongly for gender equality and my definition of that equality is in the sense of equal access to opportunities (whiles acknowledging that our little unique strengths may be an added advantage). Honestly, modern day social justice warrriors have weaponise feminism and are using it to fight masculinity with arguments largely based on theatrical temotions rather than sound irrefutable scientific perspective.

Obama recently said, "women should not be charged more for insurance simply because they may decide to give birth one day. But for women, we wouldn't be here in the first place." From Obama's axiom, my firm stance on equal treatment and opportunities for both sexes became stronger. We are indeed all here, in the first place, because of women and for that matter they are first and last.

