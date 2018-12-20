Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
3 hours ago

Modern Ghana
Highlights From President Akufo-Addo's Press Encounter

President Nana Akufo-Addo met with journalists at the Jubilee House to respond to questions on various sectors for the second time in his administration.

The President, in addressing the roads sector, said that government is making progress in addressing the problem and enhancing the railway sector to improve transportation in the country.

In aviation, he said airports at Ho and Wa in the Volta and Upper East regions are waiting for commercial flights to begin.

The President added that the ban on small-scale mining was never meant to be permanent.

Roads

Aviation

Special Development Initiatives

Economy

Vigilantism

Railways

Technology

---Myjoyonline

