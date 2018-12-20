Positive results will vindicate double track system – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is optimistic results will vindicate his government’s decision to introduce the double track system at the secondary education level.

President told journalists during his media encounter at the Jubilee House Wednesday, December 19 indicating that, “The area to show the results really will be when school is over and we would see the quality of results that will emerge.”

The government took a heavy bashing at the beginning of the academic year, particularly from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), after it took the decision to put first-year students entering the senior high schools into two tracks.

The decision, the Education Ministry maintains, is to address the infrastructural challenges brought to bear following the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy last year.

But the President in his introductory remarks, urged Ghanaians to look beyond the challenges facing the policy as work is being done to improve the situation.

Free SHS he noted, “gets all the headlines but I encourage you to look at other developments in the education sector.”

According to him, parliamentary approval for the coming $1.5bn facility to build world-class dormitories, classrooms and laboratories is pending.

---Myjoyonline