One Constituency, One Ambulance Takes-Off 2019—Nana Addo

President Akudo Addo says every constitutency is to get one ambulance next year as procurement processes are yet to be completed.

He says he has travelled across the country well enough to know at first hand, Ghana’s bad roads despite former government’s touted unprecedented infrastructural achievements.

He says a rail network from Tarkwa to Takoradi and other rehabilitations of old railway lines is expected to ease the difficulty of travelling.

Work Achimota-Nsawam rail line is ongoing and some 10 passenger coaches are being procured. He talks about excitment in aviation sector as competition is driving down cost of domestic air travels.

Sinhydro project, a $2bn deal with China is a welcome game changer in road construction in Ghana. He will ensure value for money as the Chinese company constructs roads and other social infrastructural projects.

He allays fears Ghana will end on the bad side of the deal with China and compromise her soveriegnty.

The President says the 2019 budget is founded on entreprenuership, infrastructure, agricultural modernisation, improved revenue moblisation.

Not enough people are paying taxes and “too much informal” economic activities are taking place without record, he complains. Akufo-Addo touches on efforts to formalise economy such as National Digital Addressing System (NDAS), Paperless Port System,

There are 1.2m verified addresses under the NDAS, a process which can drive down interest rates on loans because people’s location can be confirmed and are therefore less likely to run away from paying their loans.

Ban on illegal mining has not been lifted and will not be lifted. The ban that has been lifted is small-scale mining. “I cannot and will not give up the fight on illegal mining”, he assures.

The economy is now on strong foundation and ready for a take off refering to improved macroeconomic indicators.

It will reduce wastage in the system, employ 200 Ghanaians and will not be run on the public budget but on corporate support.

Government will “launch the world’s largest and most advanced medical drones”.

“I prefer medical drones flying than Guinea fowls flying to Burkina Faso”, he jabs.

He encoruages Ghanaians to venture into farming as his agricultural policies pay off in improved yields, jobs and profit. He highlights the Presidential Pitch where young people showcased thir businesses in hope of government support.

Free SHS gets all the headlines but I encourage you to look at other developments in education sector, he says. There is a $1.5bn facility to build world class dormitories, classrooms and laboratories coming pending parliamentary approval.

He predicts quality products will emerge from Ghana’s schools as a result of his education policies.

Some 79 factories under his industrialisation plan coming.

The people seeking new regions are not seeking to secede from Ghana. They just want new administrative regions.

