NDC Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Build Capacity Of Executives

The office of the opposition NDC Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Coordinator, under the leadership of Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya has organised a sensitization program for its constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinators and secretaries.

The program held under the theme: Building capacity of the Zongo Caucus for victory 2020" has among other things the objectives to sensitize the constituency coordinators on the key elements of the NDC's constitution as well as brainstorm on the party's action plan for the next two years.

In his address, the Deputy National Organizer of the NDC, Chief Biney lauded Mr. Ismaila Ali Horoya for providing the platform that seeks to educate NDC executives and members on their functions and responsibilities for the party.

He noted that the NDC in opposition needs a strong and vibrant organization to help recapture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party ( NPP) and that Mr. Horoya and the regional Zongo Caucus has taken the lead which has paved the way for others to emulate.

Such programs Chief Biney observed would help send strong signals to the electorates that the NDC is still a serious party and a force to be reckoned with for election 2020 and beyond. This, he added gives the signals that the future is very bright and that there is hope for the party.

The Zongos of present day is different from the olden days Zongo because of the creation of the Zongo Ministry and for that matter the NDC needs to up its game in order to win massive votes in the Zongos nationwide.

Chief Biney charged the leadership of the Zongo Caucus nationwide to work hard to defuse the empty promises of the NPP government in the zongos.

The Deputy National Organizer called on other regional Zongo Caucus Coordinators to emulate the good examples of Mr. Ismaila Ali Horoya to implement such programs in their respective regions to help educate and sensitize the party’s members on their functions and responsibilities.

In his welcome address, the host , Mr. Ismaila Ali Horoya called on all NDC members in the region to forget and forgive each other and forge ahead as a party in unison . "We must bury our differences and work together for the benefit of the NDC".

He noted that the program is part of his office's efforts to prepare and mobilize the Zongo communities to massively vote for the NDC aspirants during election 2020 in the Greater Accra Region.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinator also bemoaned the inadequate logistical and financial support given by the party to the Zongos. He therefore called on the NDC national leadership to revise and correct the mistakes of the past which is bedeviling the vibrancy of the party in the Zongos.

"The neglect, under resourcing and lack of fair distribution of resources are among other things the factors that must be revised going into election 2020" he emphasized.

He requested for the provision of a full functioning secretariat for the Zongo Caucus in the Greater Accra Region considering the tremendous role been played by the Zongos in the NDC.

He expressed his appreciation to one, Mr. Okyere Darko, an NDC member in the Ayawaso East Constituency for single handedly sponsoring the program.

Mr. Okyere Darko in his solidarity message added his voice for unity in the NDC and called on all to support the party with the little that they can to help make the party vibrant .

Mr. Okyere asked the party leadership to not repeat the mistakes of the past and also reminded all members that they have key roles to play for victory 2020.

The one day sensitization program which brought together both national and regional executives of the party was chaired by Mr. Olabode Williams, the NDC Ayawaso East Constituency Chairman .

Among those who graced the occasion include the National Organizer, Mr. Joshua Akamba, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Alhaji Armiyawo popularly known as Cooli Younger , Mr. Baba Lamin Sadat, a National Executive Member, Deputy National Organizer, Chief Biney as well as constituency Chairmen, Secretaries and Zongo Caucus Coordinators amongst others.