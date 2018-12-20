Secretariat For Education Reforms Set Up

Government, through the Ministry of Education, has initiated wide-ranging education reforms to transform the sector and make it more responsive and relevant to the human resource and developmental needs of the country. The reforms, which are anchored in the Education Strategic Plan 2018-2030, Sustainable Developing Goals 4 and African Union Agenda 2063, will contribute to the attainment of the goals of these major initiatives.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh disclosed this Wednesday, December 19, during the inauguration of the Education Reform Delivery Framework and Secretariat, at a short ceremony held at the Ministry.

Dr. Prempeh stated that the reforms will lead to improvement in teaching and learning as well as learning outcomes, especially at the pre-tertiary levels, enhanced accountability, and equity at all levels of the education sector.

He mentioned some of these reforms initiatives such as the Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Reforms; Basic Education Decentralization Reform; the Secondary Education Reform, particularly the Free SHS Programme; and the Policy on Teacher Education Reform.

Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Other reform initiatives, he said, were the Pre-Tertiary Curriculum Reform; the Public-Private Partnership Initiative for School Management; and Legal, Institutional and Regulatory Reforms, that would lead to the creation of a new agency that combines the functions of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

“The Secretariat is expected to support agencies under the Ministry to align all ongoing and prioritised reforms to the Education Sector Plan (ESP 2018-2030) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4).

“Additionally, the Secretariat will facilitate effective and efficient delivery and implementation of the prioritised reforms,” Dr. Prempeh said.

The Minister expressed his profound appreciation to the Department for International Development (DFID) for the enormous support provided and called on all other Development Partners to demonstrate their commitment to support the Ministry of Education achieve the goals of the Education Sector Plan (ESP) by providing funding and technical support for the work of the Secretariat.

The National Coordinator of the Education Reform Delivery Secretariat, Mr. Enoch H. Cobbinah, on behalf of his colleagues, conveyed their appreciation to the Ministry for the honour done them in serving as pioneers of the Secretariat.

Mr. Enoch H. Cobbinah (left)

Mr. Cobbinah indicated that the Secretariat was a strategic resource, which the Ministry had engineered to enhance, compliment and support its existing capacity to effectively coordinate, harmonise, implement and report on Reforms and the Education Sector Plan.

The National Coordinator assured the Minister that they would work assiduously to help firmly establish the culture of accountability for performance, raise the quality of education and improve learning outcomes, since this was a requirement to transforming the nation.

Source: Myjoyonline.com