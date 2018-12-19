Nkawkaw: 23-Year-Old Man Shot Dead After Hunter Supposedly ‘Mistook’ Him’ For An Animal

The Police in the Eastern Region have commenced investigations into the death of a 23-year-old man at Nkawkaw.

According to a preliminary report by the police, the deceased, Dzonyetsi Robert, was rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds he sustained after being mistaken for game in a hunting expedition.

Dzonyetsi Robert battled for his life but eventually passed away at the hospital.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said a suspect has been picked up to assist police with investigations.

“Today at about 11.00am, the Nkawkaw Police Command gathered intelligence from Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw, that victim, Kwesi Dzonyetsi Robert, now deceased, aged 23, was rushed to the facility with multiple gunshot wounds on his body yesterday [ Tuesday] but died whilst receiving treatment today at about 11.45am”.

“We then proceeded to the hospital and met the deceased on a stretcher at the Emergency Ward with gunshot wounds on his abdomen. Suspect Gabriel Tetteh, also aged 23, who claimed he mistook the deceased for a game and shot him during a hunting expedition at Aboase, Awerensua near Asuboni Rails, was arrested at the hospital.”

“As we speak, the suspect is in our custody and assisting us with our investigations, and after that it’s likely we will arraign him for due processes to continue ” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added,.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku | citinewsroom.com | [email protected] |

