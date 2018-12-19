Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | General News

Nkawkaw: 23-Year-Old Man Shot Dead After Hunter Supposedly ‘Mistook’ Him’ For An Animal

By Modern Ghana
Nkawkaw: 23-Year-Old Man Shot Dead After Hunter Supposedly ‘Mistook’ Him’ For An Animal

The Police in the Eastern Region have commenced investigations into the death of a 23-year-old man at Nkawkaw.

According to a preliminary report by the police, the deceased, Dzonyetsi Robert, was rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds he sustained after being mistaken for game in a hunting expedition.

Dzonyetsi Robert battled for his life but eventually passed away at the hospital.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said a suspect has been picked up to assist police with investigations.

“Today at about 11.00am, the Nkawkaw Police Command gathered intelligence from Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw, that victim, Kwesi Dzonyetsi Robert, now deceased, aged 23, was rushed to the facility with multiple gunshot wounds on his body yesterday [ Tuesday] but died whilst receiving treatment today at about 11.45am”.

“We then proceeded to the hospital and met the deceased on a stretcher at the Emergency Ward with gunshot wounds on his abdomen. Suspect Gabriel Tetteh, also aged 23, who claimed he mistook the deceased for a game and shot him during a hunting expedition at Aboase, Awerensua near Asuboni Rails, was arrested at the hospital.”

“As we speak, the suspect is in our custody and assisting us with our investigations, and after that it’s likely we will arraign him for due processes to continue ” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added,.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku | citinewsroom.com | [email protected] |

Follow @niiooonii

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Goosie Tanoh adopts a turbo campaign strategy after filing nominations
'Traitors are those who have fed and grown fat on the party- – NDC Activist fires Goosie critics
Metro Mass Gets 20 New Buses, More On The Way Coming
Breaking News: Chinese Galamsey Queen Aisha Huang Deported
TOP STORIES

Mobile Membership Renewal Service and E-Receipts Launched fo...

3 hours ago

NHIS Digitization Will Help Build A Modern Economy– Bawumia

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line