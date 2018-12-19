What You Need To Know About The (Agricultural) Commodity Exchange Platform

The President recently launched the Ghana Agricultural commodity exchange which is basically a platform that brings producers (farmers) of food commodities and its buyers to together.

These are some of the benefits you need to know about the GXC:

1. The Ghana Commodity Exchange will grant producers security in terms of their produces.

2. It will aid producers get access to credit which is sometimes difficult for them.

3 The introduction of the GCX will help Ghana address the issue of quality of foodstuffs. If a farmer sending his/her produce to the Commodity Exchange then in terms of quality it would have to be the best.

4. Farmers will gain access to secured storage for their harvest and good warehousing management practices which will substantially reducing their post-harvest losses, and improving their take home sales.

5. Affordable short-term loans using their commodities as sole collateral, as well as managing borrowers’ credit and default risks

6. And daily real time market and price information directly via text messaging.

7. It is also an avenue of jobs creation for thousands of Ghanaian youth and even beyond.

8. Good and accurate database of farmers shall be kept- which will assist govt in rolling out policies in our agricultural sector.

HOW IT WORKS?

Like any other Commodity Exchange Platform, the GCX which is licensed and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would operate a fully electronic or digital trading platform which would be devoid of human interventions and manipulations.

The trading activities would be preceded by registration of farmers, brokers and buyers as members of the trading activities. They would provide warehousing services where farmers of the various produce would deposit their physical products.

Compiled By: Risarp, an agronomist

Email: [email protected]