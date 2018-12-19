WordDigest: Three things to attract your angel (1) Faith in God

"A devout man and one that feared God with all his house"

[Acts 10:2a] KJV

Angels are ministering Spirits from God.

They defend and save mankind on earth. Angels are always available for everyone.

Surely, there are Angels but often we are not conscious of their presence.

From the scripture, Cornelius was a centurion of the Italian band. Though a centurion yet believed in God according to the verse.

However, little did he know his attitude was about attracting an Angel.

Fearing God through faith in His Word is key to attracting your divine Angel.

Be conscious of your Angel from above hence forth.

To be continued.......

Prayer

Lord Jesus, strengthen my faith to always be conscious of my Angel, Amen.

✍Rev EZ

Whatsapp me on

+233246646694 for daily message or

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest to subscribe to the page or

Connect me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer

#WordDigest