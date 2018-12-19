The author has authored 394 publications on Modern Ghana. Author's column: EbenezerZor
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Ebenezer Zor and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
WordDigest: Three things to attract your angel (1) Faith in God
"A devout man and one that feared God with all his house"
[Acts 10:2a] KJV
Angels are ministering Spirits from God.
They defend and save mankind on earth. Angels are always available for everyone.
Surely, there are Angels but often we are not conscious of their presence.
From the scripture, Cornelius was a centurion of the Italian band. Though a centurion yet believed in God according to the verse.
However, little did he know his attitude was about attracting an Angel.
Fearing God through faith in His Word is key to attracting your divine Angel.
Be conscious of your Angel from above hence forth.
To be continued.......
Prayer
Lord Jesus, strengthen my faith to always be conscious of my Angel, Amen.
✍Rev EZ
