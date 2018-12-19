16-Year-Old Girl Dead Because Parents Couldn't Pay Gh¢108 Processing Fee

Health officials in Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region have been accused of demanding “processing fee” before they treat a 16-year-old student who later died. Her parents claim she was anemic.

Her mother, Yakubu Amaama said, the health officials needed to do a blood transfusion for her daughter but requested GHÈ»108 as processing fee before treatment.

They had already spent money on doing lab tests, buying the blood needed for the treatment and had on only GHÈ»20 left, she said.

Her husband urged the health officials to go ahead with the treatment and he promised to pay the processing fee the next morning, she added.

“They told us if we do not have money, they will not do anything,” she alleged.

Her daughter was rushed to the emergency ward the next morning, the bereaved mother found out.

“When I entered, I saw them give my girl, the blood and oxygen at once,” she added. She did not survive the emergency treatment that September day in 2018.

Angry father of the young girl, Mr. Abdul Rahman Yusif, said he is pained him by the lack of empathy by the health officials in his moment of great desperation.

A youth leader, Abu Inusah who is President of the League of Youth Associations in Tamale has petitionedCOmmission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to investigate the issue.

“We are petitioning CHRAJ so those who are found culpable can be jailed according to the law,” he added.

However, the Chief Executive Officer, David Akolbila , said the issue has not been brought to the attention of the management.

This issue came out after Joy News’ explosive documentary Robbing the Sick filmed health officials at the Tamale Teaching Hospital extorting money from patients.

Watch family members of patients recount their experience in the full documentary below:

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com