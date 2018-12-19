Sefwi Wiawso GRA In A Serious Rent Scandal

Last week i wrote an article and justified why Ghana Revenue Authority in Sefwi Wiawso is wasting the tax payers money in relation to an apartment they have rented some few months ago. In that article I stated why it is not reasonable for an agency like Ghana Revenue authority to rent an apartment after thirty four years in operation(34yrs). Since the office came here in 1985 and till date, the agency has not been able to acquire a single plot of land let alone to put up their own building. As we speak, even Amenfiman Rural bank which is a private entity was able to acquire a plot of land and currently they have been able to put up a nice edifice within the two years they moved to Sefwi Wiawso for their operations. What Ghana Revenue Authority is doing ride now is like an individual who has been on government payroll for thirty five years with "fat salaries and allowances " and still lives in a rented apartment with his families. If such a person is not a useless creature of God, then certainly he is an irresponsible person.

Isnt it strange and intriguing that, Ghana Revenue Authority since 1985 has been wasting the tax payers sweat in such a miserable regard. Renting an apartment for four hundred thousand Ghana cedis(4billion old Ghana currency) is the most reckless and senseless decision because, this same amount could have put up a nice edifice but because of some ones selfish greed and criminal interest, GRA has gone to rent an apartment which doesnt look like an office but rather some ones private house. I am aware that, the person who put up the said building intended to use it as a private house for his family but today Ghana Revenue Authority is "renting "the said apartment.

I went to Republic Ghana yesterday to have my bank details updated so that, i could connect my mobile money account to my bank accout to ease the burden of always going to the bank for transactions. When i created the said bank account, the requirements were voters ID, passport pictures and my ECG bills. Today i am being told to get my Tax identification number because it is a requirement for updating my account. The idea of TIN came into existence in lieu of government commitment to increase Revenue mobilization in this country. We cannot sit and allow few selfish public officers to abuse our taxes in such a bizzare manner. We need to be responsible citizens and expose public officer holders who are wasting the public funds to the detriment of You and I.

The cost of the old building they were occupying is far lesser than the one they are currently occupying in terms of the rent they are paying. What is more worrying is that, the new building they are renting now has not been insured as a safety measure in respect of their operations. Clearly there is an issue of wastage of public funds in this circumstance and this should call for a criminal investigation as to why GRA is renting the said apartment bearing in mind the cost. Again the issue at hand borders on criminality on the tenets of causing financial loss to the state and something ought to be done immediately to salvage this bizzare

This institution has revenue generated Wheels and I see no reason why after all these years in effective operation, they are still renting. The cost of renting having in mind the number of years which is the thirty four years(34yrs) can put up" five times "the building they are currently occupying. The owner of the building should be identified and questioned for assisting officers within GRA to embark on this senseless wastage of public funds. The owner of the building is a facilitator in so far as this criminal act is concerned.

#Renting an uninsured apartment for four hundred thousand Ghana cedis is total madness#. State investigative bodies should Pay serious attention to this and probe because, it is their core mandate.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

18th December,2018

[email protected]