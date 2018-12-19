Ananpansah Abraham emerges Development Journalist & Social Media Personality of the year

Ananpansah B Abraham(AB) known in the writing space as the 'village writer has been adjudged the Development Journalist of the year as well as the Social Media Personality at the just ended maiden Hyperlink Media Awards.

The awards night which was held at the Radach Conference and Lodge in Tamale had high profile media Personalities across Ghana competing in the various categories.

Ananpansah B Abraham got nominated for seven(7) of the categories out of a total of 29 categories making him the nominee with the highest number of nominations.

He competed fairly in most of his nominated categories including the Overall Media Personality of the year, Journalist of the year and Online Journalist of the year.

At the end of the contest, he has adjudged the Development Journalist of the year as well as the Social Media Personality of the year. Two awards most people have described as well deserving, considering that, the young village writer has used the media to champion the cause of development in his community, Canteen Electoral Area in the areas of communal labour, solving water challenges, securing student support packages, highlighting community challenges, promoting localised development ad infinitum.He has been an agent of change in the entire West Gonja District, Northern Ghana and the country at large.

Dedicating the awards to the Almighty God, his media houses, PAD FM and Ghanaweb.com, his immediate family, the people of Damongo and Canteen Electoral Area, he said the honour done him can only mean one thing, "do more for society, the marginalised and promote the dignity of every human person".

He emphasized that he holds the awards to be self-evident that hard work pays and the payment can only mean more work ahead, a task he said he was more than ready to shoulder all in the bid to serve the least among these and promote community development...

Addressing the media after the event, Mr Arnold Mashud, CEO of Hyper Media Awards, said the award scheme was put together to improve and strengthen quality reportage across the country.

“We put together the awards scheme to promote healthy reportage in and across the country while promoting professionalism in the media space,” he stated.

According to him, the award scheme seeks to boost investor confidence in the country, recognise and reward hard-working media organisations and individuals and promote media excellence.