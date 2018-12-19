Manchie M/A Basic School Benefits From ICT Lab Project

The Manchie M/A Basic School in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has benefitted from a modernized ICT Lab put up by Republic Investments, a subsidiary of Republic Bank.

The Bank undertook this project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The project also forms part of the staff annual volunteering initiative which took about four months to complete.

The Laboratory, which is equipped with 15 new Dell desktops and accessories, is intended to enhance the teaching of ICT, which is one of the examinable subjects in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

The School, located in Manchie, a farming community in the Ga West Municipality, has never had an ICT lab even though this practical based subject is taught at the school.

This hitherto made teaching and learning of the subject very difficult as teachers found it difficult to teach and pupils struggled to make meaning of what was being taught.

One pupil recalled, “I have heard of a computer mouse but never seen one, so this modern lab will give me the opportunity to have a feel of how the gadget really looks like”.

The inaugural event had in attendance selected staff of the bank, including the General Manager of Republic Investments, Peter Larbi-Yeboah ; Divine Stanley Agbola, Deputy General Manager for Republic Investments ; and Manager, Compliance of Republic Investments, Agnes Hanson.

The event was also graced by the Chiefs and people of the town, pupils and teachers of the Manchie M/A Basic School including the Assistant headmistress, Madam Eunice Kumor.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Larbi-Yeboa noted that “ We see this ICT project as a precious legacy for all of us; and we are certain that as a key element of their curriculum, it will appropriately expose and equip the students with the skills they need to succeed in today's world, which largely depends on Technology''.

Mr. Larbi-Yeboa added that, “All the projects we have done here including the classroom block, water reservoir with pumping mechanisms; and now this very modern ICT Laboratory have been borne out of staff willingly volunteering to help make a difference”.

He further stated that staff volunteerism across the Republic Bank Group remained a critical part of the bank's stakeholder responsibilities.

In addition to the ICT Laboratory, the Manchie M/A Basic school in last three years, has benefited from a mechanized borehole, a three-unit classroom pre-school block with offices, all provided by Republic Investments.

Last year, Republic Investments also donated an incubator and accessories to the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region.

On her part, the Assistant headmistress of the Manchie M /A Basic School, Eunice Kumor, expressed gratitude to the bank for continuously supporting the school “I thank Almighty God for directing your steps to this community, turning schooling into joy for our children and parenting less burdensome for their parents. I pray fervently that the good Lord will bless all you have done by sending more customers your way so much so that you cannot resist coming back”

Republic Investments refurbishes kitchen for Correctional Centre for abused children

Earlier, on the 1st of November, the bank also inaugurated a refurbished kitchen for the Junior Girls Correctional Center / Shelter for Abused children / Boys and Girls remand home at Labone, a suburb of Accra, after it identified the need to do so.

About the Correctional Home

The Boys and Girls Remand Home and Junior Girls Correctional Centre was established in the pre-independence era to give character reformation and vocational training to juvenile offenders.

The home serves as a place where care and protection are given to offenders who are on remand pending the determination of their cases.

The facility houses offenders aged 12 to 17 years. The Shelter for abused children was however established and inaugurated in October 2003, and started operations in January 2004.

The event was graced by the Deputy Director of Social welfare in charge of the Child and Family Welfare Department, Mr. Sakyi-Boafo, and Manageress of the facility Madam Love Grace Ahijah and staff of the bank.

Mr. Sakyi-Boafo was full of praise for Republic Investments and Republic Securities for the kind gesture.

The General Manager of Republic Investments, Mr. Peter Larbi- Yeboa, stated that giving back to the community has always been an integral part of the business at Republic Investments and the Republic Financial Holdings Group.

“We have always given to various donations to societies and community based organizations, and so we have always been a part of the communities we operate in.”

The total cost of the Corporate Social Responsibly projects at both Manchie and Labone is GHS 38,000

