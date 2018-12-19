Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
36 minutes ago | Education

Manchie M/A Basic School Benefits From ICT Lab Project

By Modern Ghana
Manchie M/A Basic School Benefits From ICT Lab Project

The Manchie M/A Basic School in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, has benefitted from a modernized ICT Lab put up by Republic Investments, a subsidiary of Republic Bank.

The Bank undertook this project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The project also forms part of the staff annual volunteering initiative which took about four months to complete.

1218201850605 l5gsk8v331 inauguralpicturetwo

The Laboratory, which is equipped with 15 new Dell desktops and accessories, is intended to enhance the teaching of ICT, which is one of the examinable subjects in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE)

1218201850605 uaqctgfsrn inauguralpicture

The School, located in Manchie, a farming community in the Ga West Municipality, has never had an ICT lab even though this practical based subject is taught at the school.

This hitherto made teaching and learning of the subject very difficult as teachers found it difficult to teach and pupils struggled to make meaning of what was being taught.

1218201850606 8dt2wjivuq computwo

One pupil recalled, “I have heard of a computer mouse but never seen one, so this modern lab will give me the opportunity to have a feel of how the gadget really looks like”.

1218201850607 swnaqdcp5k bankthree

The inaugural event had in attendance selected staff of the bank, including the General Manager of Republic Investments, Peter Larbi-Yeboah ; Divine Stanley Agbola, Deputy General Manager for Republic Investments ; and Manager, Compliance of Republic Investments, Agnes Hanson.

1218201850607 qulxocb543 paone

The event was also graced by the Chiefs and people of the town, pupils and teachers of the Manchie M/A Basic School including the Assistant headmistress, Madam Eunice Kumor.

1218201850608 1i841p5bbv bankfour

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Larbi-Yeboa noted that “ We see this ICT project as a precious legacy for all of us; and we are certain that as a key element of their curriculum, it will appropriately expose and equip the students with the skills they need to succeed in today's world, which largely depends on Technology''.

1218201850608 m5htk8v331 patwo

Mr. Larbi-Yeboa added that, “All the projects we have done here including the classroom block, water reservoir with pumping mechanisms; and now this very modern ICT Laboratory have been borne out of staff willingly volunteering to help make a difference”.

1218201850608 uypbsferrm bankone

General Manager of Republic Investments, Peter Larbi-Yeboah

He further stated that staff volunteerism across the Republic Bank Group remained a critical part of the bank's stakeholder responsibilities.

1218201850608 ptkwn0y442 manchiefinal

In addition to the ICT Laboratory, the Manchie M/A Basic school in last three years, has benefited from a mechanized borehole, a three-unit classroom pre-school block with offices, all provided by Republic Investments.

Last year, Republic Investments also donated an incubator and accessories to the Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region.

1218201850608 vaqdthgssn headmistress

Assistant headmistress of Manchie M /A Basic School, Eunice Kumor

On her part, the Assistant headmistress of the Manchie M /A Basic School, Eunice Kumor, expressed gratitude to the bank for continuously supporting the school “I thank Almighty God for directing your steps to this community, turning schooling into joy for our children and parenting less burdensome for their parents. I pray fervently that the good Lord will bless all you have done by sending more customers your way so much so that you cannot resist coming back”

Republic Investments refurbishes kitchen for Correctional Centre for abused children

1218201850609 vaqdthgssn labonepic

Earlier, on the 1st of November, the bank also inaugurated a refurbished kitchen for the Junior Girls Correctional Center / Shelter for Abused children / Boys and Girls remand home at Labone, a suburb of Accra, after it identified the need to do so.

1218201850609 j4eq2762gb laboneproper

About the Correctional Home

The Boys and Girls Remand Home and Junior Girls Correctional Centre was established in the pre-independence era to give character reformation and vocational training to juvenile offenders.

The home serves as a place where care and protection are given to offenders who are on remand pending the determination of their cases.

1218201850609 j4ep276ggb laboneseven

The facility houses offenders aged 12 to 17 years. The Shelter for abused children was however established and inaugurated in October 2003, and started operations in January 2004.

1218201850609 vaqdthgssn labonepic

The event was graced by the Deputy Director of Social welfare in charge of the Child and Family Welfare Department, Mr. Sakyi-Boafo, and Manageress of the facility Madam Love Grace Ahijah and staff of the bank.

1218201850609 qulxpcb543 labonefour

Mr. Sakyi-Boafo was full of praise for Republic Investments and Republic Securities for the kind gesture.

The General Manager of Republic Investments, Mr. Peter Larbi- Yeboa, stated that giving back to the community has always been an integral part of the business at Republic Investments and the Republic Financial Holdings Group.

“We have always given to various donations to societies and community based organizations, and so we have always been a part of the communities we operate in.”

The total cost of the Corporate Social Responsibly projects at both Manchie and Labone is GHS 38,000

1218201850609 wcsevihutp labonesix

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori | citifmonline.com | Ghana

Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Enoch Ahu of Kinbu Senior High's Adjudged Science Olympiad Champion
Vocational and Technical Healthcare Education not second choice programme- AFCOM College President
AIT Graduates 5th Batch Of PhDs
E/R: Kwahu East DCE Collaborate With Abetifi MP To Honor Over 1000 Teachers
TOP STORIES

Goosie Tanoh Accuses NDC Members of Intimidation

2 hours ago

Documents on Opuni Case Tampered, Misfiled

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line