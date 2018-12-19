Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Health

New York Aduamoamankuo donates to Health Centre

By Modern Ghana
New York Aduamoamankuo donates to Health Centre

Aduamoamankuo, a union of citizens from Kwahu Aduamoa resident in New York , has donated medical equipment worth $1,500 to the Aduamoa Community Health Centre.

This is to enable them provide quality healthcare service to the people.

The items included electronic sphygmomanometers and medications.

In a short ceremony to hand over the items to the facility, Nana Kwame Oduro Apenteng II, the Krontihene of Kwahu Aduamoa, who is the group's representative, said the major priority of the group was to promote the improvement of the living standards of the people in the community in the fields of education, health and other social services, hence the donation.

He said the group plans to upgrade the health centre.

Nana Apenteng said the group was still organizing to acquire more medical equipment to be delivered to the health centre by middle of next year.

He therefore encouraged the health workers of the facility to give off their best to help save lives.

Receiving the items on behalf of the facility, Madam Vida Efua Afful, the Kwahu East District Director of Health Services, thanked the group for the gesture and assured that the items would be put to its rightful use to ensure that the people who visited the facility benefitted from the items.

---GNA

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
MDS-Lancet Laboratories Donate Cardiac Monitor Equipment to KATH
President Akufo-Addo To Launch NHIS Mobile Renewal Tomorrow
StandOut Care Wins Health Business Of the Year Award For Startups
NAHSAG: Government Needs To Broaden Consultations On Critical Health Matters
TOP STORIES

Goosie Tanoh Accuses NDC Members of Intimidation

2 hours ago

Documents on Opuni Case Tampered, Misfiled

6 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line