Man Charged for Allegedly Shooting Pregnant Wife

The police has charged a 36year-old-man for allegedly shooting and paralysed his wife in 2016 with attempted murder.

Effort Dankwa was arrested in 2016 after police investigations identified him as the prime suspect in an attack on his wife, Benita Dankwa, 29.

Benita was eight months pregnant at the time the incident occurred, Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni who broke the story reported two years ago.

She was shot in the chest, in what she believed was an attempt by her husband to kill her but luckily for her, she did not die but the attack left her paralysed and incapable to pass urine or faecal matter the natural way.



She had to give birth prematurely to save her herself and her baby.

Investigations suggested there was no break into her house the night of the attack and the only person she spent the night with was her husband.

Police have charged Effort with attempted murder but a hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because the defendant’s lawyer failed to show up in court.

Manasseh, who was on location inside the courtroom, reported that the case has been adjourned to January 9, 2019, as certain processes needed for the commencement of the case are yet to be completed.

Benita was in court with some members of her family and as Manasseh reports, she is doing quite well.

Her family hopes to get justice for their daughter.

Benita gives an account of what happened the day she was shot in the video below:

