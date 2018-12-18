President Akufo-Addo To Launch NHIS Mobile Renewal Tomorrow

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo will on tomorrow, 19th December 2018, officially launch the NHIS electronic renewal platform which will allow the general public to renew their NHIS cards at the comfort of their homes.

The launching of the project will start the full implementation of the electronic renewal of NHIS cards with a dedicated short code of *929# available on Vodafone, MTN, and AirtelTigo networks.

At a media engagement in Accra last friday, Dr. Lydia Baaba Dsane - Selby, Deputy Chief Executive, Operations at NHIS stated that, the mobile renewal platform will lessen the stress clients go through in renewing their cards.

" Openning of mobile channel for renewals relieves operational burden on staff and allaws them to focus on the new member registration" she said.

she also indicated that the mobile renewal platform will reduce the leakeges in the system.

" NHIS Mobile Renewal, along with nationwide roll-out of electronic receipting reduces leakages that are chronic to cash-based collection systems".

The e-renewal has been piloted in the West Mamprusi and Asuogyaman districts of the Northern and Eastern region respectively.