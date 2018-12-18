Asantehene Otumfuo Lauds Gold Fields

The many social intervention projects and programmes undertaken by the Tarkwa and Damang Mines of Gold Fields Ghana, in their host communities have won the heart of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Ashanti King has been impressed by particularly, the rehabilitation of the 33-km public road between Tarkwa and Damang, by the mines through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, at a cost of over $21million.

He was speaking at a dinner held in his honour during the 5th Gold Fields/PGA Golf Championship, which took place on the 18-hole Damang golf course.

The dinner was also attended by the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi; the CEO of Gold Fields Limited, Nick Holland; the Executive Vice President & Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Alfred Baku; the CEO of Asanko Gold Ghana, Peter Breese; executives of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Ghana, as well as divisional chiefs and elders of the Apinto and Bosomtwe traditional councils.

Otumfuo, who last visited the Damang golf course about six years ago, praised the company for fostering a warm relationship with the chiefs and people of the mines’ host communities.

“Since arriving here, I have been particularly struck by the level of cordiality between the company and the traditional leadership of this area. Due to competing interests, it usually takes a lot for companies and traditional leaders to build the kind of trust, harmony, and cooperation that is needed to uplift communities,” he observed.

Otumfuo added that “What I have seen here is impressive and I urge all parties to carefully nurture this relationship, lean on each other’s strengths, and build a mining community that will be a positive case study for your peers within the country and even those beyond.”

Speaking about the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said government acknowledged the company’s efforts in enhancing the livelihood of residents.

“Gold Fields Ghana has braved the storm to emerge as one of the topmost mines in Ghana, contributing to the development agenda of the country. The government remains committed to creating conditions which will ensure that you operate in a safe environment by way of policy interventions.”

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi, who is also a Member of Parliament for the Prestea Huni Valley constituency commended Gold Fields for honouring its tax and dividend obligations. In November, Gold Fields’ Tarkwa mine paid $15 million to the government as dividend for the 2017 financial year, while the Damang mine paid $1 million as advance dividend guarantee towards 2018.

“I would wish to urge other mining companies in the country to follow such good examples of Gold Fields Ghana Limited,” she said.

Gold Fields’ social investments and tax compliance efforts were acknowledged at the prestigious Ghana Club 100 Awards, where the Tarkwa mine was adjudged the Best Company in Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) for 2017, as well as the Second Largest Company. The mine was also ranked third among the top 100 Best Companies in Ghana.

---MyJoyOnline