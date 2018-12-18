Blame Double Track For Rising Teenage Pregnancies

The double track system of Senior High School education has done the nation more harm than good, according to the National Chairman of the main opposition NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

He is alleging that about 15 girls under the double track system in the Ashanti Region have been sacked from school because they became pregnant.

Addressing NDC faifthfuls at the party headquarters Monday, Ofosu Ampofo said the social cost of the government’s Free SHS and its impact on the future of the youth in the country is incalculable.

“From only one school in the Ashanti Region, in one term 15 girls have been sacked as a result of teenage pregnancy,” he said, alleging that in that unnamed school government put “young girls and young men in hostels without supervision.”

Mr Ampofo said the government thinks only of themselves and have left E Blocks built by the NDC government at the mercy of the weather.

The double track system was introduced by the New Patriotic Party in 2018 to help facilitate the increasing number of students in senior high schools as a result of the free SHS policy introduced in 2017.

First-year students were divided into two the Gold Track students and the Green Track students. The Green Track students started school in September 2018 and vacated in November 2018 while the Gold track Started in November.

“Later on, we will review to you the social cost of this program that they [the government] are doing, we will do the research and give Ghanaians an indication of the dangers that new traffic light system is posing to the future of our children,” Mr Ampofo stated.

Mr Ampofo advised the NDC supporters to unite after the primaries and support the flagbearer to victory in 2020.

“My brothers and sisters as we move to 2020 don’t let us use this presidential primaries to drive each other down,” he admonished.

