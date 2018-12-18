Pullman Accra Airport City Project Comes Alive

A hospitality project to be sited at the Airport City, dubbed 'Pullman Accra Airport City Project' has been lighted up for construction works to begin.

The project is set to become Ghana's largest and most distinguished hospitality facility.

About 1,000 people are to benefit from jobs that will be created during the construction phase of the project.

Also, when completed and operational, it will employ about 546 persons.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ceremony for construction works to start.

President Akufo-Addo said the project was 'in line with my government's vision of using an appropriate mix of public policy, and public-private investments, to help market the country as an exciting destination for leisure, conference, sports, health, educational and cultural tourism'.

The President said it refreshing to learn that Pullman Accra would be the highest Green-Rated building in the country and the second highest Green-Rated hotel in Africa.

'For the co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, this is certainly a welcome development.'

President Akufo-Addo said his government was a natural cheerleader for the private sector, 'and over the course of the past twenty-three (23) months, we are succeeding in putting in place measures and policy initiatives that are creating an enabling environment for the private sector to flourish'.

He assured the private partners of the project, Inter-Afrique Holdings Limited that under his watch, Ghana would continue to be a great place to do business.

'It is my expectation that they will be able to address these challenges satisfactorily, for they are all very competent in their domain.

"If it becomes necessary, which I hope it will not, to go higher up the chain of authority, I want you to know that my doors will always be open to you.

'I do, on the other hand, insist that, on your part, you play according to the rules and regulations of the sector and the country as a whole.'

Pullman Accra Airport City is a joint development between equity partners, Inter-Afrique Holdings Ltd and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) - the private sector focused sovereign wealth fund of Ghana with diversified interests in infrastructure and tourism.

The investing partners' interests are held through Platinum Properties Limited as the Project SPV and asset owner.

The partnership would lead to the opening of the 364-key hotel and serviced apartments, making it the largest hotel and the first dual hospitality offering in Ghana. The facility is set to open in 2021.

The ground-breaking event followed the signing of the Hotel Management Agreement between AccorHotels and Platinum Properties Limited on October 2, 2018.

