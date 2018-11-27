Cruelty Of The Highest Order! 76-Year-Old Man Defiles Granddaughter For 7 Days

The Peki-Avetile community of the Volta region, has recorded one of the most despicable acts where a grandfather at 76 locked up her granddaughter and had sex with her for one whole week.

In no time, the police have managed to arrest Mr. Gideon Attiase, the man who committed this cruel act.

Mr. Gideon Attiase, is said to have invited his granddaughter into his house while she was on her way to see another relative and offered her a meal and a drink.

After eating, she reportedly slept from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm, and the grandfather would not let her go because it was too late for her to go home.

Mr. Attiase got his granddaughter water to bath only at night and fed on her indoors.

The victim told Citi News that her grandfather had sex with her through her 7-day detention and promised her a mobile phone.

She said she pleaded with her grandfather to let her go home but to no avail.

Parents of the victim had a tip-off on the 7th day that their daughter was spotted bathing at night in her grandfather's compound and followed up.

They indeed found their daughter in her grandfather's room, applying pomade on herself after a late night bath.

The parents drew the attention of the Peki Avetile Police and had the 76-year-old grandfather arrested. He was detained for the night and was prepared for court the following morning.

This will be the second alleged rape case to have come to Citi News' attention in one month from Peki Avetile.

Earlier this month, a pastor of a local church in Peki Avetile was reported to have lured an eight-year-old Class Two girl into his room and sexually assaulted her.

The Pastor allegedly offered his victim's family an amount of Ghc. 8,000 which the family did not accept.

The Pastor is currently out on bail but is expected to return to the Kpando Magistrate court on December 12, 2018

Some of the locals told Citi News they suspect some ritual motives to the occurrences.

They say many more of such rape cases go unreported.

---CitiNewsRoom