Two Masons Who Were Tired In Manhole For Stealing Iron Rods Rescued

As punishment for stealing iron rods from a construction site, two masons were tired in a manhole full of water stuck to a Bamboo.

The two, Kawku Akorli and Hope Hortor, have been left hospitalised after their rescue.

The incident, which occurred on Monday at about 1:00pm is believed to have been masterminded by the owner of a building being constructed by the masons.

It has been speculated that the perpetrators, Manasseh Adzroku and Victor Harrison, made the two masons suffer this ordeal for allegedly stealing iron rods to be used for the construction works.

The two masons hanging on the bamboo stick in the water tank.

The inhumane act got to the police public after the Police patrol team in Adoteiman in the Abokobi District received a distress call to the crime scene.

An eyewitness told Citi News that the victims, who were found to be very weak were immediately rescued and rushed to the Danfa Health Center for medical attention.

The suspects were later rounded up and are currently assisting police in investigations.

Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP. Afia Tenge, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said the perpetrators have been detained at the Ayi Mensa Police Station.

---CitiNewsroom