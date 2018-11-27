Breaking The Political Tribal Sentimental Enchantment

Political activism in the world is coupled with the attachment of tribal sentiments being a major illustration of pursuing political decision and policies. Tribal politics in Africa especially in Ghana is an inevitable set up and a resound dilemma that has contributed to the dwindling of national progress, which sometimes places the unity of the country at stake. Ghana’s political arena has been coupled with tribalism making rounds in its formalities and the daily political operations in one way or the other. Politicians do sometimes rally behind tribal sentiments and ethnicity to accrue themselves political gains whether having a beneficial agenda or not.

Tribal politics means following a particular path of policies more associated with a political party dogma rather than the general good of the country and all the people. What “tribe” you belong to is your party group. This especially is demonstrated by voting against the government just because they are not your party (however beneficial that policy might be). Tribal politics is where groups are usually formed in politics because of racial, ethnic and/or cultural factors. Usually, tribal politics also means people are willing to defend their political opinion without any facts/ figures, and opinions can’t be changed without facts and figures. For example, many African-American people vote Democrats in the US, which has quite a complicated history. In the U.K., many working class people vote for the Labour party, since the Conservative party (the party in power) often make life difficult for these people.

Ghana’s political arena is not of exception of the consequences of tribal politics, the two major political parties in Ghana has been playing a quaint role in making sure their tribal affiliation influence in their vying for political power. The effects of this political tribal sentiments has resulted in the under development of key infrastructure projects in Ghana directly or indirectly. The attachment of tribal political sentiment in our political selection has caused us taken decision detrimental to the development of Ghana. Some individuals’ sake of their affiliation to a certain political party is prisoners in the choice of policies the latter makes, whether beneficial or not.

For the sake of exercising our franchise base on our tribal sentiments, Ghanaians have rejected beneficial policies, that would have been long boosted the economy and enrich the lives of the people, to a level boastful enough, and appreciated the effort of politics than to blame it. Voting according to tribal political sentiments would have make Ghanaians loose the positive impact of the Free Senior High School, the planting for Food and Jobs, the 1D1F, NABCO, and the various government flagship policy aimed at improving and enriching the lives of Ghanaians. It is high time Ghanaians exercise our displeasure for voting for a party with positive and beneficial policy than to vote on the ticket of tribal path.