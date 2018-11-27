Ghana Leadership Union (GLU) Declares Support For RTIRedFriday

*GLU* wishes to inform the general public that it has declared its unreserved support for the *RTIRedFriday* which sort to put pressure on government and Parliament to passing the almost two decades long Right to Information bill.

We find it mind boggling and unintelligible for a country that prides herself as a beacon of democracy and an icon of rule of law, to be pressed by her citizens to passing a fundamental human right such as the Right To Information bill.

Concomitantly, we are by this notice sending a strong warning to our parliamentarians that the delay in the passage of the Right to information bill will be met with brutal force through a civil uprising in the upcoming days. The days of waiting on the Lord is over. We shall ensure that, the will of the people is not disrespected and trampled upon.

Parliament should be seen as representing the voice of the people and not as a shadow for covering the political class and an umbrella for the political class to hide their activities from the hoi polloi.

We wish to remind our parliamentarians that, the electorates reposed an overwhelming confidence in them by voting them to represent the hopes and aspirations of the various constituencies and not that of political parties. A social contract that must be duly respected and adhered to.

Finally, we call on all our members( Including those in the diaspora) to participate fully in the *RTIRedFriday* activities , starting from 30th November,2018. We also suggest to the coalition to bring up activities that will include a Nationwide peaceful demonstration to press home our demands.

*GLU* will continue to provide Leadership for the common good of the people of Ghana.

Signed

Mr. Eric Dumenu Akatsi

Public Relations Officer.

