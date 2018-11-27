University Of Education Winneba-Kumasi Students Petition Authorities

PETITION IN STUDENTS’ INTEREST SEEKING THE IMMEDIATE FREE TREATMENT OF SHINGLES INFECTED STUDENTS AND GENERAL FUMIGATION OF ALL FACILITIES IN THE SCHOOL

TO THE PRINCIPAL AND REGISTRAR THROUGH THE VICE DEAN OF STUDENTS’ AFFAIRS OF UNIVERSITY OF EDUCATION WINNEBA-KUMASI.

Students’ health status is paramount amongst other things as their academic work. We the students under your direct jurisdiction seek that our overall wellbeing is of high interest to your high office.

Current report from the school’s clinic according to medical officers at the facility indicates that;

Shingles case has increased dramatically hence a lot of our students have been infected by the viral disease. It is also the talk of the street and at every corner of the school that this disease actually has burdened students hence the increase in panic amongst students especially residence at the three halls of the school.

Truth be told, the overcrowded nature of students at the lecture halls pose a great danger of the rapid spread of the disease since these numbers make it practically impossible to avoid bodily contact with infected persons which is the transmission medium of the disease.

The petitioner knowing the deadly nature of shingles and the threats it poses amongst such are;

Postherpetic neuralgia. For some people, shingles pain continues long after the blisters have cleared. This condition is known as postherpetic neuralgia, and it occurs when damaged nerve fibers send confused and exaggerated messages of pain from your skin to your brain.

Vision loss. Shingles in or around an eye (ophthalmic shingles) can cause painful eye infections that may result in vision loss.

Neurological problems. Depending on which nerves are affected, shingles can cause an inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), facial paralysis, or hearing or balance problems.

Skin infections. If shingles blisters aren't properly treated, bacterial skin infections may develop.

Fever, Headache, Sensitivity to light, Fatigue.

At this period where examination greets us with its heavy hands we cannot risk the health of our dear students hence demand an immediate;

Free medication for all infected persons at the school’s clinic

Fumigation of the facilities of the school and the surroundings

Respectfully, attach seriousness to this petition to avoid students’ unrest.

Thank you

Boateng Samuel Clinton

Petitioner on behalf of all students

0544926222