Irate Aboabo Youth Invade Police Station Over Gay Suspect

Aboabo District Police was over powered by some irate youth of Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Musicality last Thursday November 22, 2018 when they besieged the station to register their displeasure on what they suspected to be a deliberate attempt of ‘shielding of suspected gay activist’ by the police.

Numbering about 200, the youth went to the District Police station with tones of stones and sticks, each displaying a red band either on the head, hand or leg to lynch the brother of one suspected gay activist Mr Kwaku Adepa Riche Dallas who has been on the run for his life several years ago.

The youth are reported to be determined to hunt down Mr Kwaku Adepa and any member of his family to eliminate what they called the “curse” of homosexuality.

The irate youth who were believed to be Muslims did not only vandalise some parts of the police station, but also took away three tricycles which were supposed to be used as exhibits by the police in other cases.

Even though the Asokore Mampong Municipal Police Commander, Chief Supt Richard Kumeko said the youth were protesting over what they believed to be an attempt by police to shield the suspected family of a gay activist, denied any attempt by the police to do that, saying “why would we shield a suspect, we are only doing our work and we must also protect human lives”.

“They threw the stones at the personnel and vandalized some louvre blades at the charge office and other room while singing war songs”, he said.

The family of Mr Kwaku Adepa Riche Dallas whose whereabouts is not yet known are living in fears as irate youth continue to attack them are calling for the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu to come to their aid in providing them with adequate security.

Under Ghanaian criminal law, consensual same-sex sexual activity between men is illegal, with penalties including imprisonment for three years.

Source: John Antwi Boasiako