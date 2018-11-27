Prof. Mawutor Avoke And His Cohorts Failed To Resume Their Official Duties As Directed By Their Lawyers

Prof. Mawutor Avoke

The conduct of some lawyers in this country is seriously bringing the image of the Ghana Bar Association into serious disrepute, contempt and mockery in the public domain. I am aware that, the "body" mandated to check the conduct of lawyers in this country is the general legal council clothed with the powers under (PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND ETIQUETTE) RULES 1969(LI 613) to sanction lawyers who misconduct themselves in the ordinary course of their work as professional lawyers.

Recently Harold Tivah Atuguba, counsel for embattled former UEW VC and finance officer wrote a letter to the governing council chairman of UEW directing him to prepare a new office for his miserable client who was dismissed in accordance with the dictates of the very Act that established UEW. In the said letter, they gave a specific date which was yesterday, the 26th Day of November,2018 with regard to their clients resumption as officers of the university. The content of the letter was circulated on social media before the governing council chairman had his copy of the letter. The motive behind circulating the letter on social media before serving the council chairman was just to make the headlines in the news for the likes of Herald news paper(an appendage of the NDC) and others to carry the story on their frontpage(s).

Yesterday was supposed to have being their resumption date according to their own letter but guess what, they failed to resume. Even the same day Harold Tivah Atuguba wrote the said letter, he was in cape coast high court challenging the governing council's decision that got his client dismissed. If indeed their tasteless argument that, the supreme court judgement that quashed the high court ruling constitutes their clients reinstatement as they want us to accept, why were they before the high court labour division in Accra challenging the basis upon which their clients were dismissed as at the time the supreme court "was sitting" on their application of certiorari against the judgement of the winneba high court which wasnt executed?.

As a professional lawyer, you owe it a duty to give your client proper legal advice with honesty and frankness. Any professional lawyer who fails to give his client reasonable and proper legal advice is assumed to have demonstrated dishonesty in the dealings with his client and that alone constitutes a professional misconduct on the part of the said lawyer.

For Harold Tivah Atuguba to advice his client in a manner he did in respect of the letter he wrote to the governing council ordering the council chairman to prepare an office for his client's resumption when it was clear to Harold that, Avoke's "come back" isnt possible because, the said letter had no legal effect can best be described as DISHONESTY.

If you are looking for the hottest man on earth at this moment and you are able to meet Prof.Mawutor Avoke and Alfred Agbesi Woyome, you need not to go further. Again if you are looking for the most confused lawyer in Ghana now, dont pass by when you meet Prof.Raymond Atuguba and his junior, Harold Tivah Atuguba.

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance for Justice

27Th November,2018