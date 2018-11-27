The only difference between hetero & homosexual people is just that. Some people drink coffee, some drink tea, some drink both. Thats itBy: Hassan
The only difference between hetero & homosexual people is just that. Some people drink coffee, some drink tea, some drink both. Thats itBy: Hassan
Prof. Mawutor Avoke And His Cohorts Failed To Resume Their Official Duties As Directed By Their Lawyers
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Dawda Eric and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana.
Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Opinions Opinion/Feature