Participate in 10th Anniversary Launch – St. Catherine Headmistress

The Headmistress of St. Catherine Senior High School at Agbakope in South Tongu District, Sogakope in the Catholic Diocese of Keta-Akatsi, Mad. Hellen Abla Avevor, has appealed to old students, Parents and well-wishes to join the Board of Governors, Management, staff and students this Thursday, November 29, 2018 for the launching of the School’s 10th Anniversary.

In an interview in preparation for the launch, she especially called on the old students to give a helping hand t to make the school greater than they left it. Young as they may be though, we know they can do their very best, she added.

The launching with the theme: Educating the Girl Child, an Assert to Nation Building will take place at the Catholic Pastoral Centre at Torve near Akatsi on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 10am.

In 2009, the Catholic Diocese of Keta-Akatsi under the leadership of Most Rev. Anthony K. Adanuty (now Emeritus) saw the need for making girl child education accessible to children of the southern Volta and beyond.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bishops and the entire Keta-Akatsi Diocese for giving us birth and encouraged them to continue supporting the School in all their endeavours, because the school has met their vision and beyond.

Giving an overview of the School, she said it is an exclusively girls boarding institution, established by the Keta-Akatsi Diocese as a private school, which took off on October 5, 2009 with 77 students at the Diocesan Pastoral Centre at Torve near Akatsi as a temporal location.

Mad. Avevor noted that on January 14, 2011, the school was moved to its permanent site at Agbakope in the South Tongu District on the main Accra-Aflao road, On January 29, 2011, the School was officially inaugurated by Her Excellency Mrs. Ernestina Naadu Mills and the school was absorbed into the public system from the 2011/2012 academic year, she added.

According to her, the school currently has a student population of 925 with 58 of them as day students as the new policy of government demands. Five programmes are run in the school, namely General Arts, General Science, Business Studies, Home Economics and Visual Arts. The School participates in co-curricular activities such as sports and games, quiz and debate competitions, cultural and others.

Mad. Avevor added that St. Catherine has been a Regional champion of the National Commission of Civic Education for two years. In 2018, the School won the first cultural display and cook art among 13 schools in the three Tongu Districts of the Volta Region.

The launching will be attended by Ms. Enyonam A. Amafugah, the Regional Director of Education; Ms. Evelyn A. Zentey, District Director of Education; Hon. Dr. A.Y. Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister; Hon. Louis E. Agama, D.C.E for South Tongu and Dr. Felix K. Anya, C.E.O, Holy Trinity SPA.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel E. Kumordji, the Board of Governors, the Headmistress, and the entire staff and students are inviting all well-wishers to the year-long 10th anniversary launch.