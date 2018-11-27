Akufo-Addo Promises A Befitting Burial For A Worthy Comrade Late Agyarko

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised a befitting burial and funeral for the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Agyarko, who died in the United States.

The President gave the assurance when Chiefs from the Manya Krobo traditional visited him at the Jubilee House on Monday to formally inform the state about the passing of the late MP.

Describing him as a big loss to the state, President Akufo-Addo said the government is saddened by the demise of Mr Agyarko and indicated government preparedness to play a key role in the burial and funeral ceremony.

“He was a stalwart of the work which we are trying to do for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. Government and the party will be working with you to make the arrangements that will allow us to give him the dignified departure. He will be missed. He was a worthy comrade ,” the President said.

NPP Legislator passed away last Wednesday in the United States where he had gone to seek medical care after an undisclosed medical condition was stabilised at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Mr Agarko, who was married with seven children, has been the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency since 2012 after he replaced the current Chief of Staff, Frema Opare as MP for the area.

The late MP was a pharmacist, medical doctor, and a politician born on December 10, 1957, at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He had a Bachelor in Pharmacy which he obtained at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the year 1982.

He was once the CEO of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com