2019 Budget: Government to open Petroleum Institute to coordinate Institutions to have hub - Mireku

The Vice Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy, Mr. George Mireku Duker has revealed that government is going to open a new Petroleum Institute in Ghana to make the Oil and Gas sector attractive.

According to him, the new Petroleum Institute will coordinate all the Institutions to have a hub.

Debating the 2019 budget statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 22, 2018, Mr. Mireku Duker who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem said the NPP's government is poised for revamping the industry.

Mr. Duker said the NPP's government is doing a lot at the Oil and Gas sector adding that government has established Petroleum Fund to support the industry.

"Mr. Speaker, the Petroleum Commission has established a fund that allows individual to access that fund and Mr. Speaker it is a new commission altogether", he said.

He added "It is a commission that has revamped, a commission that has brought a new face and loss has been established previously yet they were not solved".

He continued "Mr. Speaker it tells you how prudent how this government is. We are considering the civil society organizations, we are considering individual, we considering Members of Parliament, go there, access and make sure we have people that can contribute to our Oil and Gas sector".

He added "It tells you that a government has come onboard to revamp our Energy Sector, we are serious with it, we will push Ghana Forward and not perturbed by any challenges or so ever".

Commenting on the recent power outages (Dumsor) facing the country, Mr. Duker appealed to Ghanaians to remain focused because government was doing anything possible resolved it.

He stated vehemently that there is no way the country will experience power outages (Dumsor Dumsor) again in Ghana.

"Mr. Speaker, I thank you for the opportunity and I say never again shall we return to Dumsor, never again shall we return to the aspect of dormant Oil and Gas sector and our Oil and Gas sector is going to be operative efficient and prudently manage", Mr. Duker assured with loud voice.

He, therefore, used the platform to reveal that government is going to provide 60,000 cook stoves to Ghanaians free of charge.

He also reaffirmed government commitment of implementing the Cylinder Recirculation Model by the close of the First Quarter in 2019 to replace the LPG Marketing Model to curb the menace of gas explosions in the country.

To curb this menace, Mr. Duker revealed that cabinet has approved the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Policy awaiting parliamentary approval to abolish the LPG Marketing Model.

He continued "Mr. Speaker, as I speak to you, we are having a Cylinder Bottling Plant, Cylinder Re-distributor and Cylinder Transporter; these are the valued changes that have been created. Mr. Speaker, licenses have been accordingly processed and in due course will be issued".

"This policy seeks to abolish the LPG Marketing Model and replace it with the Cylinder Recirculation Model", he revealed.

He added "Mr. Speaker as at now we are curbing the explosions, quite recently, [a member of] the Marketing Association had his station burnt. One of them also took NPA to court and that has caused the delay of this policy, Mr. Speaker".

He assured the House "But we will not be disturbed by this obstacle but move on and by the close of the First Quarter in 2019, the Cylinder Recirculation Model will be fully operational".

"Mr. Speaker, we have also done risk assessment exercises in all the ten Regions and the Ministry (Energy Ministry) in collaboration with National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is also considering providing 60,000 cook stoves and Mr. Speaker the poor is considered in this direction and that is what we called governance, Mr. Speaker", he stated.

He added "Mr. Speaker, we are not leaving any stone unturned, we are making sure that our local content policy is highly respected".

Background of Cylinder Recirculation Model

Under the CRM, LPG outlets will no longer be allowed to refill cylinders at their plants.

This is part of a comprehensive national policy aimed at halting gas explosions at gas filling outlets.

Under the policy, all cylinders will be filled by cylinder bottling plants for onward delivery to retail outlets.

What this means is that individuals, restaurants and organisations that use LPG cylinders will now go to LPG retail outlets with their empty cylinders, pick up filled ones and pay for them upfront.

The new method can be likened to the way some bottled drinks, such as Coca-Cola, are sold in Ghana.

This policy is being run successfully in Colombia, Peru, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco and many countries across the globe.

Ghana has witnessed many gas explosions in recent times, resulting in hundreds losing their lives, while more than 500 people have been injured.

Source: Daniel Kaku