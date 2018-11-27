NASPA Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly Elects New Executives For 2018/2019 Service Year

National Service Personnel Association - Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly ( NASPA - TNMA ) has elected new executives to steer and manage the affairs of the association for 2018/2019 service year.

The constitution of Naspa stipulates that the association shall hold district elections to elect new officers to manage its affairs.

In line with this mandate , the association held its elections on Wednesday 21st Sept., 2018 at the forecourt of the NSS office Tarkwa Nsuaem.

The outcome of the election saw the underlisted as the newly elected executives for the next one year :

Collins Owusu - President Elect

Sylvestina A. Mensah - Vice President Elect

Samuel Otu - General Secretary Elect

Benjamin Arthur - Organizer Elect

Albert Asiedu - Financial Secretary Elect

Grace Danquah - Wocom Elect.

Speaking to the press in an interview after the elections was *Mr. Sylvester Kwasi Gyasi*, the Outgoing President who pledged his support to the newly elected executives and assured them of a smooth transition of power in the coming days.

Mr Collins Owusu, the President Elect also on behalf of his executives expressed his appreciation to the chairman of the electoral commission and NSS director for conducting a credible election . He also expressed his gratitude to the members of the association for the mandate and confidence reposed in him and his team and promised to work with everyone in the quest to champion the welfare of its members.