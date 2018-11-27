Mahama Fires Back At Akufo-Addo After Doom Prediction For NDC:

Former President John Mahama has matched President Akufo-Addo fair and square over the president's doom prediction to the effect that the NDC will continue to remain in opposition.

According to John Mahama it is only God who appoints a leader, not Akufo-Addo as he perceives.

Mr. Mahama was addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Bekwai on Monday.

He has downplayed the comments by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Incensed by what he describes as the NDC’s constant propagation of deceit to make his government unpopular in certain parts of the Eastern region, especially Krobo and its environs, the president refuted claims that his government is working to relocate the University of Environment and Sustainable Development ( UESD ) from Somanya to Bunso.

This deliberate act of misinformation, according to the president is an agenda of the NDC in order to re-capture power from his party but “these are people who are looking at a long period in opposition,” he said, explaining that the more desperate the NDC gets, the more fabrications they will engage in .

The President made the comment while addressing the Chiefs and people of Somanya in the Eastern Region last week.

That comment from the President has not gone unanswered.

"When we started our campaign, the President said he would not respond to presidential aspirants but he has since started responding to us. At Somanya he said NDC would not come to power again, but I say that he is not God, as only God chooses a leader and God is big. So we are hopeful that NDC will win the 2020 general elections," John Mahama said on Monday.

Touching on the difficulties facing small-scale miners, Mr Mahama called for expedited action from the government to enable them to start their work again.

Mr Mahama also bemoaned government decision to abandon the Bekwai Hospital, which was started by the NDC government, even though funding was secured for its successful completion. He has therefore called on the government to pay the contractor for work to continue.

On the upcoming flagbearership elections, Mr Mahama told the delegates that Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC for redemption in the 2020 general elections, as the NPP government has brought untold hardships to the people.

He, therefore, urged the delegates to vote for him to enable the NDC wrestle power from the government.

He has also promised to work hard to provide jobs and reduce the high cost of living in the country when elected.

