Training Held For Tour Guides In Tamale

Tourism is a key economic driver in Ghana which generates foreign exchange earnings, creates jobs and wealth as well as stimulates other sectors of the economy.

Tourism is currently the fourth largest source of foreign exchange earnings estimated at US2.2 million in 2015 with arrivals of 1.2 million.

In a bid to revamp the sector, the Ghana Tourism Authority in partnership with the Tour Guides Association of Ghana has organized a three day training for practicing tour guides in Tamale.

The nationwide training was to build the capacity of the tour guides in the three regions in the northern part of the country.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the closing ceremony, Mr Kwasi Anim - Larbi, the Acting Human Resource Manager of Ghana Tourism Authority, said the training was to provide a formal medium to license tour guides and enhance their knowledge on promoting tourism in the country.

He said after the training qualified tour guides would be registered and given licences to operate.

Mr Nkunu Akyea, the Course Coordinator and an official at the Ghana Tourism Authority, advised the participants to use the knowledge they have acquired to promote our cultural values.

He called on stakeholders in the tourism sector to collaborate to promote tourism in the country.

Certificates were awarded to 95 participants after the event.

---Ghana News Agency