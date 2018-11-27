Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Oti Region And The Freedom Of Association...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | News Travel & Tourism

Training Held For Tour Guides In Tamale

Modern Ghana
Training Held For Tour Guides In Tamale

Tourism is a key economic driver in Ghana which generates foreign exchange earnings, creates jobs and wealth as well as stimulates other sectors of the economy.

Tourism is currently the fourth largest source of foreign exchange earnings estimated at US2.2 million in 2015 with arrivals of 1.2 million.

In a bid to revamp the sector, the Ghana Tourism Authority in partnership with the Tour Guides Association of Ghana has organized a three day training for practicing tour guides in Tamale.

The nationwide training was to build the capacity of the tour guides in the three regions in the northern part of the country.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency after the closing ceremony, Mr Kwasi Anim - Larbi, the Acting Human Resource Manager of Ghana Tourism Authority, said the training was to provide a formal medium to license tour guides and enhance their knowledge on promoting tourism in the country.

He said after the training qualified tour guides would be registered and given licences to operate.

Mr Nkunu Akyea, the Course Coordinator and an official at the Ghana Tourism Authority, advised the participants to use the knowledge they have acquired to promote our cultural values.

He called on stakeholders in the tourism sector to collaborate to promote tourism in the country.

Certificates were awarded to 95 participants after the event.

---Ghana News Agency

News Travel & Tourism

“Visa on Arrival Will Boost Inbound Tourism Revenue” - Jumia MD
How To Break The Barriers To Africa's Travel, Tourism Business
Sports Tourism: Golf, More Than Just A Game
Ghana Carnival 2018 – Impressive Dress Rehearsal For Titanic National Mardi Gras Next Year
What You Need To Know Before Moving To Ghana
Using Travel To Unplug And Connect With Nature For A Stable Mental Life
The Secret Behind Singapore's Clean Cities
UNWTO Calls For Tech And Investment In Tourism At World Travel Market 2018

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1THE END OF FEITH IS THE BEGINING OF FAILURE

By: Modupe quot-img-1
body-container-line