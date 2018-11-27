Job Opens For New Security Head At KNUST

The Head of Security position at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has formally been declared vacant after violent protests by students against new reforms.

The university is on fresh search to engage the services of a more professional person to fill in the job.

This has been announced on the University's official website barely a week after academic work was restored to normalcy following violent protests by students that resulted in the closure of the school.

However, sources within the University say the then Head of Security, Jacob Semahar, has not been sacked.

It was explained that the Head of Security was working in an acting capacity, and can also apply for the job which has now been declared vacant.

During the student protests in October that led to the closure of the university, students called for the replacement of the Head of Security.

One of the main concerns of the students was the claim that they were being abused by the campus security.

The arrest of 10 students and one alumnus of the school by the campus security compelled the Students' Representative Council (SRC) to organize the protests that eventually turned violent.

One other student who was allegedly mistreated by the internal security was hospitalized at the KNUST Hospital.

The Executive Council of the SRC said the demonstration was needed to convey students' frustration over disrespect and oppression by the school.

The arrests came after the KNUST management served notice that it had suspended the organisation of vigils (morales) in the school.

The management said this was because of “several negative issues encountered recently concerning ‘morales’ in the hall.”

The SRC said the actions of the campus security and the police officers were a “gross deviation” because the two agencies were instead to protect them.

The Police arrested 20 students following the incident, who were later released.

