Foreign Affairs Minister Warns Facebookers Against FRAUD!

Suspicious fraudulent activities on Facebook have compelled the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey to issue a disclaimer.

The minister has therefore cautioned members of the general public to beware particularly in dealing with unscrupulous persons who claim to be raising funds on social media in her name..

Several accounts of the Minister have flooded various social media platforms particularly Facebook, purporting to be her account for official and fund raising purposes.

This is not the first time the Minister is raising concerns about the existence of such unknown accounts in her name. In May 2018, the office of the Minister issued a similar warning .

Some top officials of the various security agencies also continue to fall victim to such scams.

A statement issued by the ministry on behalf of the Minister emphasized that, the Minister, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region, has no such account, hence the disclaimer.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is not on any social media platform and therefore has no Facebook account.”

The statement also advised the unsuspecting public not confirm requests from the syndicates or transact any form of business with them.

“The public is therefore cautioned against accepting requests on all social media platforms in the name of the Hon. Minister, as well as resist attempts by some miscreants to dupe them by soliciting for funds in her name.”

Here is the full statement

The attention of Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchewey, the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been drawn to the existence of Facebook Accounts bearing her name, and which are being used to dupe unsuspecting members of the public, both in Ghana and abroad. For the avoidance of doubt, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is not on any social media platform and therefore has no Facebook account. The public is therefore cautioned against accepting requests on all social media platforms in the name of the Hon. Minister, as well as resist attempts by some miscreants to dupe them by soliciting for funds in her name.

---CitinewsRoom