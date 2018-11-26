Dumsor Not Coming Back--Energy Minister Assures

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has finally come out to address the recent interruption of power supply as being experienced.

He has revealed that what is currently being experienced is not total darkness as compared to the previous John Mills/Mahama NDC administration.

Minister Amewu has therefore assured that Ghana will no longer return to the long dark days of power outages.

However, the energy ministry has said that there will be some intermittent outages which the government will work to resolve.

Addressing a joint press conference with heads of ECG, VRA and GRIDCO, Monday, the Energy Minister John Peter Amewu said the days of “dum kwraa” (total darkness) under the former administration will no longer be experienced.

However, he admitted there may be some “dumsor” (on and off) in some areas which government is addressing.

The country has over the last few days experienced some power outages with citizens venting their anger on both traditional and social media.

The minister attributed the recent outages to a coincidence of events including the gas supply challenges to Karpower.

As a result, the minister said over 800mw of power was lost during peak periods which resulted in the outages.

The Minister, however, said Nigeria gas which also could not supply due to some technical challenges will begin to supply 30 mega cubic feet which will be increased to 80 by close of the week.

In the wake of the recent outages, the opposition NDC has accused the government of failing to pay debts owed the power producers.

But the Energy Ministry has debunked the claim.

While the sector minister admits there still remains debt to be paid power producers it is not the reason for the recent outages.

According to him, the NPP government inherited a debt of $2.8 billion in the energy sector and has retired over 500,000 with an outstanding $2.3bn still remaining.

Peter Amewu decried what he said were debts being incurred by ministries, departments and agencies assuring steps are being taken to ensure these office use solar forms of energy.